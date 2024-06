Thursday is National Margarita Day, a made-up holiday but a perfectly good reason to grab a drink after work. What's happening: We asked readers where they love to grab a margarita in Austin.

Here's where you're headed:

What you're saying: "My two favorite margarita experiences in Austin have been the Mexican martini at Flores and the happy hour on the rocks at Vamanos. They are also good values, or a good bang for the buck. But wherever I go, I ask that it be made without sugar or anything sweet beyond the triple sec," says Axios reader Robert S.

Of note: You overwhelmingly told us you like salt or Tajín on the rim but are divided over whether avocado is acceptable in a marg.