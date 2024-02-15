Things to do in Austin this weekend

Here's what's in store this weekend.

🧧 Honor the Year of the Dragon at OMG Squee's annual Lunar New Year party. Head to the shop from 10am to 4pm on Saturday for specials, drinks, and a makers market.

🧀 Eat all the cheese your heart desires at Fresa's new Westlake location. The grand opening party on Sunday includes bottomless queso, happy hour drink prices, swag bags, a DJ, and more.

🪩 Skip the booze and still have fun at the grand opening of Club Avec, a live music series in an alcohol-free space at Sans Bar. DJs start at 7pm on Friday.

🏃‍♀️ Cheer on runners in the annual Austin Marathon, which begins at 7am on Sunday and concludes at 9th and Congress for a finish line festival.

🎵 Get lucky at the Lucky Draw Live, a chance to win tickets to Willie Nelson's Luck Reunion. The line opens at 5pm on Saturday at the Yeti Flagship Store with a performance by Walker Lukens and Friends at 7pm.

Luck Reunion's March 14 lineup will be announced at 10am today.

🛍️ Celebrate Black History Month at the "E.A.S.E Embracing All Shades Everywhere" exhibition from 12 to 4pm on Saturday, featuring a vendor market, food, drinks, and DJs. Donation-based entry.