A low-fare European airline is trying to coax Austinites to fly to the continent out of San Antonio.

Why it matters: Condor Airlines' foray into Central Texas speaks to emerging competition between Austin and San Antonio to scoop up flyers — and come out as the major gateway in the burgeoning megalopolis.

Both cities have committed to spending billions of dollars in coming years to make their airports more spiffy and easy to navigate.

At stake is prestige, with airports serving as an initial and last impression for leisure and business travelers making their way into and out of the region.

Driving the news: Condor executive Mikko Turtiainen, director of sales for the Americas for the Germany-based airline, was in Austin this week to meet with Chamber of Commerce officials — and host a happy hour at the Austin-based German-Texan Heritage Society, to talk about the San Antonio-to-Frankfurt direct service that launches in mid-May.

As part of a mini-road trip to promote the service, he's also meeting with economic development and German heritage officials in New Braunfels and Fredericksburg.

What they're saying: "This whole area is an important corridor for us," Turtiainen tells Axios, pointing to the long lineage of Germans in Central Texas, the business overlap between Austin/San Antonio and Frankfurt — especially with automotive and tech — the shared history of military bases and the travel-hungry faculty and student bodies at Texas universities.

"It's a great proposition for small- to medium-sized businesses and travelers generally that want to go nonstop and that might be more price sensitive," he said.

Flashback: Condor operated out of Austin from 2016 to 2018, leaving as Lufthansa prepared to enter the market here, Turtiainen said.

The big picture: San Antonio is the older, bigger city — but reflecting the wealth and disposable income coursing through Austin, the airport here dwarfs the Alamo City's for international travel.

Austin currently has nonstop flights to 14 foreign cities, including Montreal, Toronto, London, Amsterdam and Panama City — and Lufthansa service to Frankfurt.

San Antonio, by comparison, is promoting nonstop flights to eight cities abroad — all of them, except the Condor one to Frankfurt, are to destinations in Mexico.

Zoom in: The San Antonio airport is in the midst of a $2.5 billion expansion including a new terminal that could open by 2028.

And by decade's end, Austin's airport is slated to break ground on a new concourse with 10 additional gates, connected to the main terminal by an underground tunnel.

In the meantime, the Austin airport has been promoting its live music and local eateries as part of a cool, local-feeling travel experience.

The Austin airport had at least 1,470 shows in 2023 — including performances by Boygenius, Ray Benson and the Del Valle High School Choir.

The pitch: Condor's flights are, on average, 30% less than major airlines, such as KLM or United, per Turtiainen, and the company has invested in a fleet of new Airbuses.

Features of the so-called leisure airline include its own lager and a Ravensburg puzzle for kids.

Our test: We looked at flights this week on Condor for the last week of May from San Antonio to Frankfurt and found the cheapest tickets for two people, roundtrip, totaled $2,000.

Nonstop roundtrip flights from Austin to Frankfurt for two people on Lufthansa were $3,586.

Meanwhile, a mid-August nonstop roundtrip for two costs $2,360 on Condor.

Flying on the same dates on Lufthansa out of Austin, the tally was $2,980.

The other side: "Dedicated to connecting people, cultures, and economies in a sustainable way, Lufthansa has offered a connection to Austin from markets not easily served in the past, offering both corporate and leisure travelers opportunities to explore Austin and the region," Lufthansa spokesperson Tal Muscal tells Axios.

"Austin-based customers enjoy Lufthansa's commitment to offering a premium product in all classes, with excellent service both in the air and on the ground, and competitive fares," Muscal said.

Of note: Lufthansa is an overseas partner of Condor's, carrying many connections from Frankfurt to other European destinations, per Turtiainen.

By the numbers: Overall average fares are cheaper out of Austin than San Antonio, per cost rankings published by FinanceBuzz.

💭 Our San Antonio colleague Megan Stringer's thought bubble: I'll admit to traveling out of AUS instead of SAT on occasion for better nonstop options, and I know I'm not alone — something that San Antonio city leaders hate to hear and are eager to remedy.