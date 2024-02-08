Things to do in Austin this weekend
Here's what we're eyeing this weekend.
🎨 Spend the afternoon on the Blanton Museum's Moody Patio during "The Sweetest" second Saturday. Explore special exhibits, make Valentine's Day cards and enjoy live music.
- 3-8pm Saturday. Tickets are $20 for non-members and available online.
📸 Browse the works of iconic photographers at Modern Rocks group gallery show, celebrating the imagery of Patti Smith and Debbie Harry of Blondie from 7-10pm Friday.
🍗 Grab some barbecue and enjoy standup comedy at Cooper's BBQ monthly curated showcase at 8pm Friday. Tickets are $10.
❤️ Celebrate Galentine's Day with your squad at Punch Bowl Social from 6:30-10pm Friday. A $15 ticket gets you DJ beats, throwback board games, heart sunglasses and a DIY bracelet bar.
🎺 Chow down at Banger's annual Pardi Gras, the annual Mardi Gras event with food specials, barrel-aged beer and blues Friday to Sunday.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.