Things to do in Austin this weekend

Here's what we're eyeing this weekend.

🎨 Spend the afternoon on the Blanton Museum's Moody Patio during "The Sweetest" second Saturday. Explore special exhibits, make Valentine's Day cards and enjoy live music.

3-8pm Saturday. Tickets are $20 for non-members and available online.

📸 Browse the works of iconic photographers at Modern Rocks group gallery show, celebrating the imagery of Patti Smith and Debbie Harry of Blondie from 7-10pm Friday.

🍗 Grab some barbecue and enjoy standup comedy at Cooper's BBQ monthly curated showcase at 8pm Friday. Tickets are $10.

❤️ Celebrate Galentine's Day with your squad at Punch Bowl Social from 6:30-10pm Friday. A $15 ticket gets you DJ beats, throwback board games, heart sunglasses and a DIY bracelet bar.

🎺 Chow down at Banger's annual Pardi Gras, the annual Mardi Gras event with food specials, barrel-aged beer and blues Friday to Sunday.