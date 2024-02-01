Things to do in Austin this weekend

Here's what's in store this weekend.

🎨 Check out the opening weekend of an exhibition exploring the career of Works Progress Administration artist and author-illustrator Elizabeth Olds at the Harry Ransom Center beginning Saturday. The exhibit will be on view through July 14. Free.

☕️ Chow down at Jo's Coffee's 17th annual Chili Cook-Off from 12-3pm Sunday. Entry is free, and tasting wristbands are available on-site for $25. Proceeds benefit nonprofit Free Lunch.

🎵 Rock out to the Barton Hills Choir, a youth choir led by Gavin Tabone that specializes in music from classic rock artists, at the Far Out Lounge and Stage from 1-4pm Sunday. Tickets are $20 and available online.

🇧🇷 Party at Carnaval, the city's annual Brazilian-style Mardi Gras celebration, featuring Brasileiro-style samba, costumes and live music at 8pm Saturday at Speakeasy's new room, The Ballroom. Tickets start at $40.

🎉 Kick off Black History Month with the Carver Museum's Solar Saturday, a quarterly block party with a vendor market, interactive arts and free programming from 2-6pm Saturday.