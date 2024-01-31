Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A local nonprofit is aiming to grow the number of women in neuroscience.

Driving the news: The group, Women in Neuroscience, just opened applications for its next class of 25 interns.

So far, they've provided 80 paid internships to students.

Why it matters: Research shows that a health care workforce that reflects the community it serves can improve health outcomes and patients' perceptions of the care they receive.

Women account for at least half of neuroscience graduate students, but they comprise less than one-third of neuroscience faculty, according to 2022 research in the Journal of Neuroscience.

Details: Judi Nudelman, a retired IBM employee who moved to Austin in 1994, launched the nonprofit in 2018 after her husband — neuroscientist Harvey Nudelman — died of a rare neurological disease.

"I was his care partner for five years," she told Axios. "After establishing it after his death, I have thought often: 'What a shame one waits for tragedy to set up an organization like this.'"

Nudelman launched Women in Neuroscience in Austin with the mission of building a diverse community of young women in neuroscience and neurology.

Zoom in: Women in Neuroscience interns now collaborate with scientists in the UT Department of Neuroscience and the Dell Medical School Department of Neurology.

Each intern will receive a $5,000 stipend and be assigned to a research or clinical lab for 10 weeks this summer.

Last summer's program received 75 applicants for 25 available spots, and roughly 44% of the group's interns have been first-generation college students.

The big picture: Women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce but remain underrepresented — at roughly 27% — in science, technology, engineering and math fields, per U.S. Census Bureau data.

Exit rates are even more stark among Black health care workers since the pandemic.

Staff who stayed on during the worst of COVID-19 began leaving for better job opportunities, according to a new study published this month in JAMA Health Forum.

What's next: Applications are due March 1, and recipients will be announced the first week of April.