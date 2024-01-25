Nike is expanding its Austin footprint.

Driving the news: The company, which already operates Nike stores in Central Texas, is planning to open Nike Studios fitness centers by Camp Mabry and by the Triangle, off 45th Street and North Lamar Boulevard.

The big picture: The corporate apparel giant is figuring out how to more deeply enfold its brand — best known for Air Jordans and running shoes — into Americans' daily lives.

The membership-based centers, run in conjunction with the firm FitLab and currently all on the West Coast, feature small classes in endurance and strength training.

What they're saying: "Our blood-pumping tunes, springy Nike Grind floor, and 'let's do this' lighting are just some of the details that will leave you ready to take on the world," the company claims on the website of its Newport Beach studio.

"We saw a failure from the fitness industry to put the needs of members first," FitLab founder Brian Kirkbride said in 2022.

Between the lines: Workouts have become big business in Austin, with companies like Pvolve, Body20, Crunch Fitness, OHM Fitness, Xponential Fitness, and Barry's staking flags here, per reports in Athletech News and the Austin Business Journal.

Meanwhile: Former Longhorn and NFL player Kenny Vaccaro has launched a high-end fitness gym Kollective, with locations off South Congress and in North Austin.