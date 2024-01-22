Austin's Surely expands nonalcoholic wine options

Share on email (opens in new window)

A local beverage company wants you to enjoy your glass of wine without the negative effects of alcohol, and it's bringing new nonalcoholic drink options to a growing market.

What's happening: Austin-based Surely sources California grapes and works with winemakers to create alcohol-removed wine, taking it through the same fermentation process used in traditional winemaking.

What they're saying: Surely founder and CEO Ryan Hanson launched the company in November 2020 after watching non-alcoholic beer grow in popularity.

"How could we create our own NA beverage that we would have when we want to go out and still be social? How could we create a beverage to pair with a great meal but still allow us to feel 100% the next day? That was the inspiration for Surely," Hanson told Axios.

Driving the news: Surely recently expanded its offerings with a new nonalcoholic white blend, Blanc.

The company already offers a nonalcoholic sparkling rosé, sparkling brut and a red blend in bottles and cans.

Details: We found bottles of Surely's brut and red blend nonalcoholic wine at Sprouts in South Austin and were pleasantly surprised by their complexity.

But don't expect it to taste like your regular glass of wine.

Surely wine was not created to be an exact replica or even an imitation of existing wine varietals, the company says.

Zoom in: Surely now has four employees in Austin, and Hanson plans to continue hiring locally as the brand grows in the coming years.

"Austin has an incredible ecosystem for founders and strong ties with health and wellness communities," Hanson said. "It was an ideal spot to start an NA wine brand."

