Austin's Surely expands nonalcoholic wine options
A local beverage company wants you to enjoy your glass of wine without the negative effects of alcohol, and it's bringing new nonalcoholic drink options to a growing market.
What's happening: Austin-based Surely sources California grapes and works with winemakers to create alcohol-removed wine, taking it through the same fermentation process used in traditional winemaking.
What they're saying: Surely founder and CEO Ryan Hanson launched the company in November 2020 after watching non-alcoholic beer grow in popularity.
- "How could we create our own NA beverage that we would have when we want to go out and still be social? How could we create a beverage to pair with a great meal but still allow us to feel 100% the next day? That was the inspiration for Surely," Hanson told Axios.
Driving the news: Surely recently expanded its offerings with a new nonalcoholic white blend, Blanc.
- The company already offers a nonalcoholic sparkling rosé, sparkling brut and a red blend in bottles and cans.
Details: We found bottles of Surely's brut and red blend nonalcoholic wine at Sprouts in South Austin and were pleasantly surprised by their complexity.
- But don't expect it to taste like your regular glass of wine.
- Surely wine was not created to be an exact replica or even an imitation of existing wine varietals, the company says.
Zoom in: Surely now has four employees in Austin, and Hanson plans to continue hiring locally as the brand grows in the coming years.
- "Austin has an incredible ecosystem for founders and strong ties with health and wellness communities," Hanson said. "It was an ideal spot to start an NA wine brand."
