52 mins ago - News

What's happening in Austin this week

headshot
headshot
Illustration of a standing desk calendar with a blue pin, a red pin, a yellow pin, and a green pin.

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

There's no shortage of action in town this week.

🎬 Catch "Crime Wave," a 1985 Canadian surrealist comedy film, hosted by the Hyperreal Film Club at the Hotel Vegas. Monday at 8pm. Tickets start at $5.

✏️ Craft with friends at Cherrywood Coffeehouse from 6-9pm Tuesday. A $10 ticket gets you all the supplies you need to create cards with your favorite quote, word of the year or an affirmation to turn to daily.

🍸 Learn how to make delicious mocktails with Vuka and Absence of Proof from 7-9pm Wednesday. Tickets are $35.

🤣 Get a giggle in with Shoebox Comedy, featuring at variety of performers at Sneaker Politics. Show starts at 8pm Wednesday. Tickets are $20.

🥷 Hone your stickfighting at Arena Weapon Arts beginners sword practice Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 6:30-8pm, Mueller Hangar. First week free.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more