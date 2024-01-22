What's happening in Austin this week

Share on email (opens in new window)

There's no shortage of action in town this week.

🎬 Catch "Crime Wave," a 1985 Canadian surrealist comedy film, hosted by the Hyperreal Film Club at the Hotel Vegas. Monday at 8pm. Tickets start at $5.

✏️ Craft with friends at Cherrywood Coffeehouse from 6-9pm Tuesday. A $10 ticket gets you all the supplies you need to create cards with your favorite quote, word of the year or an affirmation to turn to daily.

🍸 Learn how to make delicious mocktails with Vuka and Absence of Proof from 7-9pm Wednesday. Tickets are $35.

🤣 Get a giggle in with Shoebox Comedy, featuring at variety of performers at Sneaker Politics. Show starts at 8pm Wednesday. Tickets are $20.

🥷 Hone your stickfighting at Arena Weapon Arts beginners sword practice Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 6:30-8pm, Mueller Hangar. First week free.