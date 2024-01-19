Things to do in Austin this weekend

Daniel Johnston's mural on 21st Street. The late Austin artist will be celebrated at the annual " Hi, How Are You Day " this weekend. Photo: Ebet Roberts/Redferns

Here's what's in store this weekend.

🎵 Celebrate the life and legacy of the late Daniel Johnston at Hi, How Are You Day, with performances by Fleet Foxes and Valerie June at the Paramount Theatre. Show starts at 7pm Sunday, and tickets start at $39.

🩰 Enjoy one night of Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, an all-male comic ballet company, at Bass Concert Hall. Show starts at 7:30pm, and tickets start at $19.

🎉 Wish Dolly Parton a happy 78th birthday at Sagebrush's fourth annual Dolly Birthday Bash and Tribute Show. Show starts at 8pm Friday, and tickets are $20.

🎨 Examine a new body of work from Milwaukee-based artist Aimée M. Everett, who explores the transformations from childbirth to motherhood. Exhibit now on display through April 20 at the Carver Museum.

🎭 Catch off-the-wall fringe theater Friday to conclude the first week of FronteraFest at Hyde Park Theatre. New plays every Tuesday through Friday night through Feb. 11.

🏃‍♀️ Start training for the Statesman Cap10K with Austin's Coffee House 10K Sunrise Tour. The training program starts at 7:45am Saturday at Praxis Coffee Roasters and continues on Saturdays beginning from a different coffee shop.