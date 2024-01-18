What we read at the Austin Public Library in 2023

Share on email (opens in new window)

As we make our reading lists for the new year, we're looking back at Austin's most popular books from 2023.

What's happening: The Austin Public Library sent us their top 10 most checked-out books of 2023 for both physical and digital reads.

Of note: The top digital books below don't include audiobooks, but the library told us the top three audiobooks were "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy, Prince Harry's "Spare" and "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus.

State of play: The top reads include a fair amount of Colleen Hoover novels, a royal memoir and more.

The year's top eBooks were primarily made up of adult fiction favorites.

Top 10 Adult Print Nonfiction

Top 10 Adult Print Fiction

Top 10 eBooks