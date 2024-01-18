23 mins ago - Culture
What we read at the Austin Public Library in 2023
As we make our reading lists for the new year, we're looking back at Austin's most popular books from 2023.
What's happening: The Austin Public Library sent us their top 10 most checked-out books of 2023 for both physical and digital reads.
Of note: The top digital books below don't include audiobooks, but the library told us the top three audiobooks were "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy, Prince Harry's "Spare" and "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus.
State of play: The top reads include a fair amount of Colleen Hoover novels, a royal memoir and more.
- The year's top eBooks were primarily made up of adult fiction favorites.
Top 10 Adult Print Nonfiction
- "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy
- "Spare" by Prince Harry
- "Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner
- "The Light We Carry" by Michelle Obama
- "Go-to Dinners" by Ina Garten
- "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" by Matthew Perry
- "The Wager" by David Grann
- "Atomic Habits" by James Clear
- "An Immense World" by Ed Yong
- "The Creative Act" by Rick Rubin
Top 10 Adult Print Fiction
- "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin
- "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus
- "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver
- "It Starts With Us" by Colleen Hoover
- "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
- "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover
- "Our Missing Hearts" by Celeste Ng
- "Happy Place" by Emily Henry
- "The Boys From Biloxi" by John Grisham
- "A World of Curiosities" by Louise Penny
Top 10 eBooks
- "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus
- "Verity" by Colleen Hoover
- "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin
- "Happy Place" by Emily Henry
- "I'm Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy
- "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver
- "Fourth Wing" by Rebecca Yarros
- "It Starts With Us" by Colleen Hoover
- "Spare" by Prince Harry
- "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid
