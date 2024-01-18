Share on email (opens in new window)

Some good-looking chicken sandwiches will appear on the Loro-Hattie B's collaborative menu. Photo by Joseph Woodley, via Say My Name

A new fried chicken spot will kick off operations next month with a collaboration with a local Asian eatery.

What's happening: Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant Hattie B's Hot Chicken, due to open on South Lamar in late February, is collaborating with Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar, created by James Beard award winners chef Tyson Cole and pitmaster Aaron Franklin for an early February menu.

Items include a hot chicken sandwich ($13.50) with pimento cheese, pickles, miso comeback sauce, Loro slaw, chicken skin furikake, oak-smoked collards ($7) with miso cornbread crumble, and drinks like the frozen painkiller ($9) — spiced rum, pineapple, coconut and a dash of nutmeg.

What they're saying: "There's definitely no shortage of umami with these dishes," Brian Morris, Hattie B's executive chef and vice president of culinary, said in a news release.

Of note: Hattie B's has operations in eight cities, including Dallas and Las Vegas.

Loro is now in four spots in Texas.

Plus: Like all good collabs, there will be merch, including T-shirts commemorating the partnership.

The bottom line: The menu will be available at Loro, at 2115 S. Lamar Blvd., from Feb. 1 to 4.