Fried chicken gets the Asian smokehouse treatment
A new fried chicken spot will kick off operations next month with a collaboration with a local Asian eatery.
What's happening: Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant Hattie B's Hot Chicken, due to open on South Lamar in late February, is collaborating with Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar, created by James Beard award winners chef Tyson Cole and pitmaster Aaron Franklin for an early February menu.
Items include a hot chicken sandwich ($13.50) with pimento cheese, pickles, miso comeback sauce, Loro slaw, chicken skin furikake, oak-smoked collards ($7) with miso cornbread crumble, and drinks like the frozen painkiller ($9) — spiced rum, pineapple, coconut and a dash of nutmeg.
What they're saying: "There's definitely no shortage of umami with these dishes," Brian Morris, Hattie B's executive chef and vice president of culinary, said in a news release.
Of note: Hattie B's has operations in eight cities, including Dallas and Las Vegas.
- Loro is now in four spots in Texas.
Plus: Like all good collabs, there will be merch, including T-shirts commemorating the partnership.
The bottom line: The menu will be available at Loro, at 2115 S. Lamar Blvd., from Feb. 1 to 4.
