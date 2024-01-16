Things to do this week in Austin

Share on email (opens in new window)

We've rounded up some entertainment for your abbreviated week.

😆 Check out Buzz Mill's free weekly stand-up show "Buzzkill at The Buzz Mill" hosted by Carlton Wilcoxson and Angelina Martin from 9-10:15pm Wednesday.

📚 Catch a reading of "Say You'll be Mine" by Naina Kumar, in conversation with Ali Hazelwood, at BookPeople at 7pm Wednesday. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

🎵 Jam to blues singer Albert Castiglia with Alastair Greene at 8pm Tuesday at Antone's.

🦪 Learn about a variety of oysters and wines from Austin native Aaron Huntsberger, whose inaugural class will run from 6-7:30 Thursday at Quality Seafood. A $65 ticket includes oysters, light snacks and three curated wines.

🎧 Shop vinyl records and enjoy drinks at Eberly and Waterloo Records' Crate Diggers event from 6-8pm Tuesday at Eberly.