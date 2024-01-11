Things to do in Austin this weekend
Here's what's on deck this weekend.
🎭 Follow the journey of one of the best-selling artists of all time at "Tina — The Tina Turner Musical" with performances through Sunday at Bass Concert Hall.
🎻 Listen to the Austin Symphony Orchestra perform three pieces of music by three giants of symphonic repertoire — Grieg, Beethoven and Dvořák — during their "Good Things Come in Threes" show Friday and Saturday night.
🧘♀️ Move your body at an all-levels yoga class led by Waterloo Yoga at Vacancy Brewing from 11am-12pm Saturday. A $20 ticket also gets you a drink.
🎨 Catch the opening night of Austin artist Tim Kerr and Houston artist Robert Hodge's collaboration "No Kings But Us" at Big Medium on Friday. Public reception from 8-10pm.
🔭 Take the kids to Lakeshore's Fun With Science event from 11am-3pm Saturday, featuring a slime-making craft and experiments. Free.
