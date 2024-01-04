Things to do in Austin this weekend
Here's what we're eyeing for some weekend fun.
🎶 Enjoy free live music Friday and Saturday during the Red River Cultural District's Free Week.
🛒 Shop from vendors at the Deaf Artisan Market Day from 12-4pm Saturday at Meanwhile Brewing.
🩰 Watch Austin's only all-Black en pointe dance company, Ballet Afrique, perform "Duke Ellington's: The Nutcracker Suite" at the Paramount Theatre at 7pm Saturday.
🤣 Catch comedian, actor and film director Marlon Wayans at the Cap City Comedy Club this weekend. Tickets are still available online for Friday and Sunday showtimes.
☕️ Take the kids in your life to Cherrywood Coffeehouse's family day — always the first Sunday of each month — with a weekend brunch menu from 10am-3pm.
