A new year comes with a lot of predictions about the future. What's next for housing? Politics? UT sports? What's happening: We reached out to Angeliska of Sister Temperance Tarot for a different kind of insight into Austin's new year.

She offers tarot and transit readings and gave us an astrological reading for Austin in 2024.

Astrological readings use the position of the sun, moon and planets at the time of a person's birth — or in this case, when Austin was incorporated, on Dec. 27, 1839.

What to expect: Get ready for big shifts for Austin in the year ahead, "mostly very positive, and all potentially transformative," she said.

"The best way for Austinites to make it a good year is to find ways to get more involved with our communities — we're going to see major themes around connection, supporting better communication and understanding in our relationships (especially with our neighbors, friends, and colleagues)."

🎉 What to do: "Releasing polarization, binary thinking (i.e., 'us vs. them') and staying stuck in old ways will help us all get to where we want to be in the new year! Being committed to our misunderstandings and miscommunications is a surefire way to ensure that the stickiness continues, so we must brush up on our active listening skills, and really think before we speak (or post/email/text!)."

🗣️ Make your voice heard: "We've definitely got to find ways to make the growth and expansion in our city sustainable and healthy — which means being a lot more involved in decision making! Whether that means running for city council, or just turning out to cast your vote (in the smaller elections as well as the big ones!) — making our voices heard and combating apathy are key in 2024."

🌆 Embrace change: "I believe we'll see an easing up as Pluto finally moves out of Capricorn (Austin's sun sign!) on January 20th, 2024, after nearly a decade in the underworld. Many people say things like, 'The old Austin is dead,' or 'This isn't even the same city anymore' — and the transformative power of Pluto (God of death and transformation) will do that to a place!"

But this metamorphosis is always an upgrade, even when there are growing pains. Embracing change and letting go of stagnancy is always healthy."

💻 Expect advancements: "Pluto will be moving into Aquarius for a long sojourn, so expect lots of tech advancements, UFO sightings, and exponential growth in communication sectors and AI. Many industries will be transforming rapidly — so keeping our humanity and hearts centered is going to be essential."

The bottom line: "Austin version 2.0 is going to be feeling a lot more empowered and joyful after mid-January! And we will be feeling that energy collectively, too. Let's make the most of it!"