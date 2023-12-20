25 mins ago - News

10 places to spend your New Year's Eve

Watch the New Year's Eve fireworks from a rooftop in downtown Austin. Photo: Courtesy of Azul.

It's time to make your New Year's Eve reservations if you're planning to hit the town.

What's happening: Gear up for parties, food specials and more across the city.

  1. Enjoy fireworks at the city's annual free New Year celebration, featuring live music, food and a midnight fireworks show at Auditorium Shores.
  2. Celebrate early at Camp Out and Yard Bar with a noon New Year's Eve tennis ball drop. Food and drink specials available from 11am-6pm.
  3. Head to a free NYE disco party at Hotel San José, with tunes from Mike Garrido, a Champagne tower, festive drink specials and more. Open from 8pm-1am.
  4. Bid farewell to Seoulju Korean Kitchen and Bar by raising a glass at their New Year's Eve party. No tickets or entry fee, with a Champagne toast at midnight.
  5. Put on your party dress for Estelle's Roaring '20s-themed bash. A $50 ticket includes appetizers.
  6. Chow down on fancy hot dogs at the Violet Crown, with specials on caviar and bubbles. Party starts at 8pm. Reserve your spot online for free.
  7. Grab your cowboy hat and glitter for Upstairs at Caroline's disco rodeo party from 8pm-1am. No reservation required.
  8. Watch the city's fireworks from Sway's rooftop in Westlake starting at 9pm with a live DJ, light bites and a free Champagne toast. Make a reservation online, and expect a $20 cover charge.
  9. Don't miss what could possibly be Coconut Club's last New Year's Eve. General admission is $20, and VIP is $100.
  10. Head to the Paramount Theatre for Bob Schneider's "Great Big Spectacular New Year's Eve Party." Show starts at 9pm, and VIP seats get you cabaret-style seating with a table and Champagne or wine.
