10 places to spend your New Year's Eve
It's time to make your New Year's Eve reservations if you're planning to hit the town.
What's happening: Gear up for parties, food specials and more across the city.
- Enjoy fireworks at the city's annual free New Year celebration, featuring live music, food and a midnight fireworks show at Auditorium Shores.
- Celebrate early at Camp Out and Yard Bar with a noon New Year's Eve tennis ball drop. Food and drink specials available from 11am-6pm.
- Head to a free NYE disco party at Hotel San José, with tunes from Mike Garrido, a Champagne tower, festive drink specials and more. Open from 8pm-1am.
- Bid farewell to Seoulju Korean Kitchen and Bar by raising a glass at their New Year's Eve party. No tickets or entry fee, with a Champagne toast at midnight.
- Put on your party dress for Estelle's Roaring '20s-themed bash. A $50 ticket includes appetizers.
- Chow down on fancy hot dogs at the Violet Crown, with specials on caviar and bubbles. Party starts at 8pm. Reserve your spot online for free.
- Grab your cowboy hat and glitter for Upstairs at Caroline's disco rodeo party from 8pm-1am. No reservation required.
- Watch the city's fireworks from Sway's rooftop in Westlake starting at 9pm with a live DJ, light bites and a free Champagne toast. Make a reservation online, and expect a $20 cover charge.
- Don't miss what could possibly be Coconut Club's last New Year's Eve. General admission is $20, and VIP is $100.
- Head to the Paramount Theatre for Bob Schneider's "Great Big Spectacular New Year's Eve Party." Show starts at 9pm, and VIP seats get you cabaret-style seating with a table and Champagne or wine.
