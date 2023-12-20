Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Watch the New Year's Eve fireworks from a rooftop in downtown Austin. Photo: Courtesy of Azul.

It's time to make your New Year's Eve reservations if you're planning to hit the town.

What's happening: Gear up for parties, food specials and more across the city.