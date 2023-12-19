Soupleaf Hot Pot serves up warm meals for chilly weather

Share on email (opens in new window)

On a recent chilly night, a craving for a dinner that would warm us up took us to Soupleaf Hot Pot.

What's happening: At Soupleaf, each person gets their own bowl of broth to dip their ingredients into.

Rather than ordering a specific set of ingredients, they're laid out buffet-style, and you can go up and pick as many as you want.

Then it's up to you to dip your items in your bubbling pot of broth and cook them to your liking.

What we got: Pretty much every vegetarian item available.

The options felt endless. We got tofu, tofu skins, several varieties of mushrooms, eggs, bok choy, corn, broccoli, bean thread noodles, sweet chili oil … We could go on.

We also got the frozen lychee margarita, which is a delicious way to cool down between bowls of very hot soup.

Of note: The restaurant is excellent at labeling ingredients for dietary restrictions.

Colorful stickers note which items have meat, seafood or wheat in them.

Cost: Dinner is $35 and lunch is $25 for a pot of broth and endless ingredients.

$8 for the lychee margarita.

If you go: Soupleaf is located at 6929 Airport Blvd., in the Crescent shopping center.