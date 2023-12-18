The terms "food trailer" and "sushi" don't obviously belong together, but the marriage is very much a happy one at newcomer Little Nishi.

What's happening: I stopped by the spot, in the little food trailer park on South First, across the street from El Mercado, to grab their bites.

Among the highlights: A beautiful hama toro roll ($9), presented like the sushi equivalent of a flower bouquet — filled with yellowtail belly, avocado, cilantro, crispy shallots and rice — and a chicken kara-age ($7) with an oh-my-god-that's-good wasabi-honey dipping sauce.

Six-word review: Loveliness can emerge from food trucks.

A sushi roll at Little Nishi. Photo: Asher Price/Axios

Pro tip: If you're feeling nostalgic for that Kyoto childhood you never had, order the jiggly, flanlike, pre-packaged Japanese Hapi pudding ($3) for dessert.

What they're saying: Joel Taylor was working at a sushi bar in northern California a dozen years ago when a friend asked him if he would help him move to Austin.

Taylor had just broken up with a girlfriend and was looking for a change, he tells Axios.

"I did some research on Austin and found out what a great food city it is — and had a great sushi scene," he said.

Of note: Nishi, a nickname bestowed on Taylor, means West, a reference to his California roots.

He worked at Roll On Sushi Diner on Burnet, then worked his way up the sushi line at Komé before becoming a chef at the vaunted Uroko, on Springdale Road.

"I actually wanted to open a restaurant first, but I realized you've got to have tons more financing. With a trailer, the costs are very lucrative for a startup business, with very low overhead. And if it's just me, myself, I can keep maximum control of the quality and details of the food."

If you go: At 1311 S. First St.; open 2-8pm on Wednesdays, 2-9pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 1-8pm on Sundays.