Things to do in Austin this weekend
Here's what's in store this weekend:
🎁 Find gifts from local vendors during the second weekend of Ani's Day and Night holiday market from 12-5pm Saturday.
🎭 Catch ZACH Theatre's final performance of "Una Noche Buena," the story of a 10-year-old boy who finds his true home on the last night of Las Posadas. Show starts at 11am Saturday.
🎤 Celebrate the queen of country at Sky Candy's "A Very Dolly Holiday" show, with aerial, burlesque and drag performances from staff and local guest performances. Doors open at 7:30pm Saturday, and tickets are available online.
🎸 Listen to singer-songwriter Hayes Carll and a curated cast of his favorite musicians and singers at a holiday-themed evening at the Paramount on Saturday. Doors open at 7pm and tickets are available online.
🛍️ Enjoy local live performances while you shop at Nature's Treasures Texas' annual Yule Bazaar from 12-5pm Sunday.
🍜 Treat your tastebuds to a Cuantos Tacos and Ramen del Barrio collaboration at Hana World Market beginning 11am Sunday until they sell out.
