Things to do in Austin this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Here's what's in store this weekend:

🎁 Find gifts from local vendors during the second weekend of Ani's Day and Night holiday market from 12-5pm Saturday.

🎭 Catch ZACH Theatre's final performance of "Una Noche Buena," the story of a 10-year-old boy who finds his true home on the last night of Las Posadas. Show starts at 11am Saturday.

🎤 Celebrate the queen of country at Sky Candy's "A Very Dolly Holiday" show, with aerial, burlesque and drag performances from staff and local guest performances. Doors open at 7:30pm Saturday, and tickets are available online.

🎸 Listen to singer-songwriter Hayes Carll and a curated cast of his favorite musicians and singers at a holiday-themed evening at the Paramount on Saturday. Doors open at 7pm and tickets are available online.

🛍️ Enjoy local live performances while you shop at Nature's Treasures Texas' annual Yule Bazaar from 12-5pm Sunday.

🍜 Treat your tastebuds to a Cuantos Tacos and Ramen del Barrio collaboration at Hana World Market beginning 11am Sunday until they sell out.