Texas' carbon emissions remain the highest in the country

Data: EIA; Chart: Axios Visuals

World leaders headed into overtime this week in Dubai at COP28, the international climate change summit, to broker agreements on lowering global-warming emissions.

Driving the news: In the U.S., Texas continues to emit the most greenhouse gasses of any state with little signs of recent change.

By the numbers: U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data show Texas' overall CO2 levels increased nearly 85% from 1970 to 2021 across all sectors — homes, businesses and transportation.

Threat level: The state is experiencing the impacts of climate change in many ways, from record-setting temperatures to longer droughts and wetter hurricanes.

Between the lines: Texas has yet to see any significant change in emissions in recent years — just a 1% increase between 2016 and 2021, according to the EIA data.

Meanwhile: A recent draft document from the Texas Department of Transportation shows that the agency plans to use some federal funding meant to reduce emissions toward highway expansions, the Texas Tribune reports.