Gift guide: Local items for everyone on your list
There's no shortage of Austin-area businesses offering the perfect gifts for your loved ones.
- Here's a sampling:
🧀 For the entertainer: Cheese and charcuterie trays, plus classes and tastings at Antonelli's Cheese Shop.
☕️ For the coffee fiend: A bag of a favorite blend or classes covering latte art, cupping and more at Greater Goods Coffee Co. or a gift card to Desnudo so they can sip on the famous ChocoCloud Latte.
🎵 For the music geek: A record from a local shop like End of an Ear, Antone's or Waterloo.
🥃 For the whiskey drinker: A distillery tour and tasting at Still Austin Whiskey Co. or some of their hip tees, drinkware and other merch.
🍸 For the at-home bartender: A bottle of Desert Door Texas Distillery's original sotol or oak-aged sotol.
🪴 For the one with a green thumb: Plants or accessories from one of Austin's numerous plant shops (East Austin Succulents, The Great Outdoors and Plant Party, to name a few).
📚 For the bookworm: A gift card or e-gift code to BookPeople or First Light Books for a good read, then treat them to a glass at Vintage Bookstore and Wine Bar.
🐾 For the pet lover: A gift card to Tomlinson's or Paws on Chicon, because fur babies also deserve puzzle toys and frozen yogurt.
🪞 For the one who appreciates the finer things: A ceramic oil dispenser, porcelain mug or other elevated home goods at Take Heart boutique.
