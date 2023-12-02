Gift guide: Local items for everyone on your list

Share on email (opens in new window)

Shoppers on South Congress, another good place to find local gifts this year. Photo: Matthew Busch/Bloomberg via Getty Images

There's no shortage of Austin-area businesses offering the perfect gifts for your loved ones. Here's a sampling:

🧀 For the entertainer: Cheese and charcuterie trays, plus classes and tastings at Antonelli's Cheese Shop.

☕️ For the coffee fiend: A bag of a favorite blend or classes covering latte art, cupping and more at Greater Goods Coffee Co. or a gift card to Desnudo so they can sip on the famous ChocoCloud Latte.

Desnudo's seasonal ChocoCloud Latte. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

🎵 For the music geek: A record from a local shop like End of an Ear, Antone's or Waterloo.

🥃 For the whiskey drinker: A distillery tour and tasting at Still Austin Whiskey Co. or some of their hip tees, drinkware and other merch.

🍸 For the at-home bartender: A bottle of Desert Door Texas Distillery's original sotol or oak-aged sotol.

Desert Door's sotol. The perfect gift for your at-home bartender. Photo: Courtesy of Desert Door

🪴 For the one with a green thumb: Plants or accessories from one of Austin's numerous plant shops (East Austin Succulents, The Great Outdoors and Plant Party, to name a few).

📚 For the bookworm: A gift card or e-gift code to BookPeople or First Light Books for a good read, then treat them to a glass at Vintage Bookstore and Wine Bar.

First Light Books. Photo: Courtesy of Elle Henson

🐾 For the pet lover: A gift card to Tomlinson's or Paws on Chicon, because fur babies also deserve puzzle toys and frozen yogurt.

🪞 For the one who appreciates the finer things: A ceramic oil dispenser, porcelain mug or other elevated home goods at Take Heart boutique.