How Austin's electric vehicle use stacks up

Data: Replica; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Travis County saw an estimated 380 electric vehicle miles driven per 1,000 residents on a typical weekday in the second quarter of 2023, per data shared with Axios. That's compared with Marin County, Calif., which took the crown among large U.S. counties at 1,942.

Travis had 20,230 overall miles driven per 1,000 residents during the typical weekday.

How it works: The data, from mobility analytics platform Replica, is based on anonymized mobile device info, roadside sensors, transit agencies and more.

Between the lines: The areas with the most EV activity are generally those with better-developed charging infrastructure, as well as higher-income households that can more easily afford the electric car premium.



Zoom in: That tracks in Central Texas, where wealthier counties generally log more EV miles.



By the numbers: Williamson County, where the median household income was $94,705 in 2021, had 342 EV miles driven per 1,000 residents, out of 22,750 overall miles for that cohort.

Hays County, with a median household income of $71,061 in 2021, had 261 EV miles notched per 1,000 residents, out of 26,310 overall miles.

In Travis County, which has the most EV miles per 1,000 residents of any county in Texas, the median income is $85,403 — but the county is also home to some of the wealthiest people in the state.

The bottom line: The story this map ultimately tells? The electric car revolution is happening — it's just unevenly distributed.