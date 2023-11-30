How Austin's electric vehicle use stacks up
Travis County saw an estimated 380 electric vehicle miles driven per 1,000 residents on a typical weekday in the second quarter of 2023, per data shared with Axios.
- That's compared with Marin County, Calif., which took the crown among large U.S. counties at 1,942.
- Travis had 20,230 overall miles driven per 1,000 residents during the typical weekday.
How it works: The data, from mobility analytics platform Replica, is based on anonymized mobile device info, roadside sensors, transit agencies and more.
Between the lines: The areas with the most EV activity are generally those with better-developed charging infrastructure, as well as higher-income households that can more easily afford the electric car premium.
Zoom in: That tracks in Central Texas, where wealthier counties generally log more EV miles.
By the numbers: Williamson County, where the median household income was $94,705 in 2021, had 342 EV miles driven per 1,000 residents, out of 22,750 overall miles for that cohort.
- Hays County, with a median household income of $71,061 in 2021, had 261 EV miles notched per 1,000 residents, out of 26,310 overall miles.
- In Travis County, which has the most EV miles per 1,000 residents of any county in Texas, the median income is $85,403 — but the county is also home to some of the wealthiest people in the state.
The bottom line: The story this map ultimately tells? The electric car revolution is happening — it's just unevenly distributed.
