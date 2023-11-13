Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what we're eyeing for some fun this week. 🎺 Clap your hands to the Austin Brass Band, performing their holiday concert at the Austin Central Library, 6:30pm Monday. Free.

🍿 Catch "The Exiles," a 1961 film about Native American 2o-somethings living in Los Angeles, at 7:30pm Tuesday at the AFS Cinema. $13.50.

🦌 Mingle at the Ugly Sweater Mixer, hosted by the Queer Black Women Alliance, starting at 6:30pm Wednesday at the Kung Fu Saloon. Free.

📖 Listen to 2024 Texas Poet Laureate Amanda Johnston read from her work, 7:30pm Thursday at BookWoman. Free. Open mic follows.

🎅 Join the Holiday Extravaganza at Hotel Vegas on Thursday starting at 5pm, with music from the Texas String Assembly, a Santa photo booth, and ATX Thrift vendors. Free.

🎬 Watch the greatest Christmas movie of all time — "Die Hard" — at the Paramount at 7:30pm Thursday, $11.