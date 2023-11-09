Austin STEM exercise aims to encourage girl gamers

Share on email (opens in new window)

A STEM-related gaming exercise brought girls from an Austin suburb to compete at the University of Texas.

What's happening: The elementary and middle schoolers spent Wednesday morning getting mentorship and competing in a "Minecraft" build challenge.

Their mission: to construct a gym or classroom for their school on a limited budget.

The competitors were judged on their competency, collaboration and creativity.

The big picture: The gaming event was part of a larger effort to encourage young women to pursue science, technology, engineering and math careers.

In partnership with Alienware, professional gaming group Team Liquid, and UT's Longhorn Gaming and Women in Gaming teams, Dell Technologies hosted Round Rock students from the company's Girls Who Game program.

What they're saying: The event "shows these kids they can do this as well as anyone else," Asta Bush, a member of Team Liquid and a judge at the event, tells Axios. "Gaming doesn't have a gender to it."