Things to do in Austin, Nov. 6-9
Here are some of our picks for things to do in Austin this week.
🎸 Learn to sing, play guitar and write songs at the Windsor Park branch of the Austin Public Library, 4-5:15pm tonight, for beginners and intermediate learners. Free.
👗 Get your fashion on with a celebration of Austin-based designer Jean Jones, who's hosting a 30th-anniversary party at the Tudor Cottage at Pease Park from 6-8pm Tuesday. Free.
- The event includes a panel on sustainable fashion with Texas Monthly executive editor Kathy Blackwell, Jean Jones and Leah Ashley Finn of Living With Leah.
🎼 Compete in Classical Music Trivia Night, hosted by KMFA's Guillermo Delgado. At the Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen on Wednesday, 7-9pm. Free.
🎭 Attend a performance of "The Wolves," a Pulitzer Prize finalist about big questions facing soccer-playing young women. On Thursday — and through Nov. 19 — at the Mary Moody Northern Theatre at St. Edward's. Tickets start at $15.
