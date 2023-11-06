Speakeasy Trona opens in East Austin

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Trona's bar, which features select tequila, mezcal and Japanese whisky. Photo: Courtesy of Trona

We recently stopped by Trona, a new East Austin speakeasy from local restaurateur Tatanka Guerrero.

The big picture: Newly formed hospitality management collective Dreamers & Doers opened the concept at 1812 E. 12th St. last week.

What's happening: To get inside the sort-of-secret spot, you'll have to follow the bar on Instagram to find their reservation hotline, which will be posted periodically.

Details: The entrance to the tiny bar — just 1,200 square feet — is on the backside of East 12th St., behind Skinny's Off Track Bar and Full Circle.

Visitors arrive at a set of massive metal doors, which are only opened by a doorperson responsible for reservation coordination.

Reservation options include a minimalist outdoor space in a remodeled alley with red brick floors, high wooden walls and a tree preserved in the back corner.

There's also indoor seating and bar seating as you continue further into the space.

The Rattle Snake Sour (left) and Coco Frida from Trona. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

🍹 To order: The seasonal drink menu highlights tequilas, mezcals, natural wines and Japanese whisky.

We loved the Coco Frida ($16) with bourbon, mint, cinnamon reduction and bitters with a coconut flake rim, and the Rattle Snake Sour ($17) with bourbon, blackberry and blanched sage reduction, lemon juice and egg-white garnish.

📍 If you go: Trona is open from 5pm-2am Monday through Saturday, with advance reservations highly suggested.