Speakeasy Trona opens in East Austin
We recently stopped by Trona, a new East Austin speakeasy from local restaurateur Tatanka Guerrero.
The big picture: Newly formed hospitality management collective Dreamers & Doers opened the concept at 1812 E. 12th St. last week.
What's happening: To get inside the sort-of-secret spot, you'll have to follow the bar on Instagram to find their reservation hotline, which will be posted periodically.
Details: The entrance to the tiny bar — just 1,200 square feet — is on the backside of East 12th St., behind Skinny's Off Track Bar and Full Circle.
- Visitors arrive at a set of massive metal doors, which are only opened by a doorperson responsible for reservation coordination.
- Reservation options include a minimalist outdoor space in a remodeled alley with red brick floors, high wooden walls and a tree preserved in the back corner.
- There's also indoor seating and bar seating as you continue further into the space.
🍹 To order: The seasonal drink menu highlights tequilas, mezcals, natural wines and Japanese whisky.
- We loved the Coco Frida ($16) with bourbon, mint, cinnamon reduction and bitters with a coconut flake rim, and the Rattle Snake Sour ($17) with bourbon, blackberry and blanched sage reduction, lemon juice and egg-white garnish.
📍 If you go: Trona is open from 5pm-2am Monday through Saturday, with advance reservations highly suggested.
- Visitors can check for last-minute walk-in availability by texting the reservation hotline.
