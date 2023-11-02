Seven Spirits serves up cocktails, food

Share on email (opens in new window)

A view of Seven Spirits bar while sitting on the patio. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

On a quest to finally see what replaced Mexican restaurant Takoba, we headed to Seven Spirits for a cocktail and food.

Details: The counter-service bar, which opened in July, is run by Takoba and El Tacorrido owner Jose de Loera.

The new spot is perfect for our increasingly cooler nights, with a garage door that allows for breezy indoor and outdoor seating.

Plus, the cocktail menu showcases Mexican liquors: tequila, mezcal, sotol, pox, charanda, bacanora and raicilla.

🍹 To drink: We loved the Rosa de Nopal, a not-too-sweet sotol cocktail with maraschino liqueur, prickly pear, grapefruit and lemon ($15).

The Rosa de Nopal at Seven Spirits. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Six-word review: How the color pink should taste.

🍽️ To eat: The menu includes guacamole (with grasshoppers on top), tuna tostadas, ricotta empanadas, tacos and more.

We loved the al pastor tacos ($7 for two), made with pork shoulder and pineapple-habanero pico.

The fresh fish on the tuna tostadas ($13) was melt-in-your-mouth delicious. Topped with avocado puree and ponzu.

📍 Where: 1411 E. 7th St.

Pro tip: Happy hour runs from 5-7pm, with $3 beers, $4 off cocktails and $5 frozens.

📬 Know a drink we should try? Hit reply and tell us.