Seven Spirits serves up cocktails, food
On a quest to finally see what replaced Mexican restaurant Takoba, we headed to Seven Spirits for a cocktail and food.
Details: The counter-service bar, which opened in July, is run by Takoba and El Tacorrido owner Jose de Loera.
- The new spot is perfect for our increasingly cooler nights, with a garage door that allows for breezy indoor and outdoor seating.
- Plus, the cocktail menu showcases Mexican liquors: tequila, mezcal, sotol, pox, charanda, bacanora and raicilla.
🍹 To drink: We loved the Rosa de Nopal, a not-too-sweet sotol cocktail with maraschino liqueur, prickly pear, grapefruit and lemon ($15).
Six-word review: How the color pink should taste.
🍽️ To eat: The menu includes guacamole (with grasshoppers on top), tuna tostadas, ricotta empanadas, tacos and more.
- We loved the al pastor tacos ($7 for two), made with pork shoulder and pineapple-habanero pico.
- The fresh fish on the tuna tostadas ($13) was melt-in-your-mouth delicious. Topped with avocado puree and ponzu.
📍 Where: 1411 E. 7th St.
Pro tip: Happy hour runs from 5-7pm, with $3 beers, $4 off cocktails and $5 frozens.
📬 Know a drink we should try? Hit reply and tell us.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.