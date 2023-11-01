How Austin celebrates Día de los Muertos
While Día de los Muertos is a holiday that originates in Mexico, Austin has plenty of ways to mark the important religious and cultural event.
What's happening: The city's longest-running Día de los Muertos event — Mexic-Arte Museum's annual Viva La Vida parade — concluded Saturday, but celebrations continue throughout the city this week.
🌳 Waterloo Greenway transformed its stage into an ofrenda by local Tejana florist Yliana Lara, and Tito's Handmade Vodka added an ofrenda for pets created by artist Ernest Ramirez.
- Enjoy live music, face painting, live art, food vendors and more.
- Festivities kick off at 6pm Wednesday.
💐 The Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center will host its Alma y Corazon Ceremony from 5:30-8pm at the Oakwood Cemetery, featuring author Mariana Nuño-Ruiz McEnroe.
- This free event is open to the public, and guests are invited to bring non-perishable objects like notes, flowers and photographs to add to the ofrenda.
- RSVP for the free event online.
🍿 Siete will host a drive-in movie night at 6:30pm Thursday at Blue Starlite Drive-In, where they'll screen "Coco."
- Tickets are $40 per car and include Siete snacks, tamales and specialty chocolates.
- Attendees can also bring their own food and drinks.
💥 The MexAmeriCon Comic Con kicks off at 1pm Saturday, showcasing Mexican American and Latino comic book, graphic novel and zine artists.
- The event will feature vendors, games, interviews and panels.
- Free admission, and all ages are welcome.
