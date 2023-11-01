How Austin celebrates Día de los Muertos

Share on email (opens in new window)

Children wait to perform at the city of Kyle's annual Día de los Muertos celebration. Photo: Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images

While Día de los Muertos is a holiday that originates in Mexico, Austin has plenty of ways to mark the important religious and cultural event.

What's happening: The city's longest-running Día de los Muertos event — Mexic-Arte Museum's annual Viva La Vida parade — concluded Saturday, but celebrations continue throughout the city this week.

🌳 Waterloo Greenway transformed its stage into an ofrenda by local Tejana florist Yliana Lara, and Tito's Handmade Vodka added an ofrenda for pets created by artist Ernest Ramirez.

Enjoy live music, face painting, live art, food vendors and more.

Festivities kick off at 6pm Wednesday.

💐 The Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center will host its Alma y Corazon Ceremony from 5:30-8pm at the Oakwood Cemetery, featuring author Mariana Nuño-Ruiz McEnroe.

This free event is open to the public, and guests are invited to bring non-perishable objects like notes, flowers and photographs to add to the ofrenda.

RSVP for the free event online.

🍿 Siete will host a drive-in movie night at 6:30pm Thursday at Blue Starlite Drive-In, where they'll screen "Coco."

Tickets are $40 per car and include Siete snacks, tamales and specialty chocolates.

Attendees can also bring their own food and drinks.

💥 The MexAmeriCon Comic Con kicks off at 1pm Saturday, showcasing Mexican American and Latino comic book, graphic novel and zine artists.