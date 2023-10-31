Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

We recently caught up with Macy Cotton, an attorney and Midland transplant who co-founded We Luv Video, to ask about her ideal Austin day.

We Luv Video, a nonprofit video rental store, screening space and cultural center — and the spiritual successor to beloved video store I Luv Video —opened over the summer on North Loop, just east of North Lamar.

Cotton and her husband, Ryan Teel, also an attorney and co-founder of We Luv Video, live in East Austin's Chestnut neighborhood.

How do you start your day?

"We like to take a really long walk with our whippet, Peach, either way south, to a food truck on Webberville — Kerlaches or Veracruz All Natural — or we go up to Mueller, to Conscious Cravings or Colleen's."

And then, as an after-brunch activity?

"We rent a movie. We like scary movies, but I'm too scared to watch at night, so we watch one while it's still bright in the afternoon."

What are you doing for an afternoon snack?

"Zed's Ice Cream, right by our house. I like the strawberry with sweetened condensed milk on top, with the buñelo crunch topping. You've got to split it."

What if you're dropping in to We Luv Video?

"Everything by We Luv Video is great. Getting a drink at Workhorse is great, or shopping at the antique store across the street, and Double Trouble serves great breakfast tacos all day."

Tell me about an evening activity you enjoy?

"Party World Rasslin' or Fight Opera. It's a group of amateur wrestlers, and it's more than just wrestling — it's got a whole story arc."

And as a nightcap?

"Community Garden just opened up in our neighborhood. It's got acai in the morning and olives, cheese and wine in the evening. It's very pretty, and there's often a DJ spinning cool stuff. It's chill and low-key."