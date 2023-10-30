1 hour ago - News

When Austin X-rayed its candy

Illustration of a gummy bear holding up an x ray of its torso.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Halloween ... a time for dressing up, knocking on neighbors' doors and getting your treats X-rayed.

Flashback: As a public service, hospitals across the country in the 1980s customarily opened their doors on All Hallows' Eve so parents could rest easy knowing their kids' Baby Ruth bars contained no razor blades, needles or pins — just pristine junk food.

  • Halloween fears around tainted treats go back at least to the early 1980s, after seven people were mysteriously killed in Chicago by cyanide-laced Tylenol capsules.

Zoom in: Check out this 1986 American-Statesman clipping we found, attesting to this moment in time.

A clipping describing X-raying Halloween candy
Clipping from Austin American-Statesman, Oct. 30, 1986, via Newspapers.com.
  • We also came across mentions of Halloween X-ray candy clinics in Round Rock, Taylor and Georgetown.
