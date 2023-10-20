What to do in Austin during Formula 1

Share on email (opens in new window)

British driver Lewis Hamilton races at Austin's Circuit of The Americas in 2021. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of Formula 1 fans will head to Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the U.S. Grand Prix.

Why it matters: The Austin airport sees some of its busiest travel days around F1 weekend, while local economists estimate the economic impact to be in the billions.

Matt Patton with AngelouEconomics told KVUE that Austin sees over $110 million in hotel impacts, generating $27 million in sales and use tax and $4 million in hotel occupancy tax.

Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this week said F1 has brought in about $10 billion in tourism for the state over the event's 11 years.

Be smart: Practice sessions kick off today, and the weekend concludes Sunday with the Lenovo United States Grand Prix.

Grounds passes, which include access to musical performances, and tickets for reserved seats remain available — but they're pricey.

You can also watch the action live on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Between the lines: You don't have to be at the track to experience Formula 1.

Parties for the race take place across Austin:

🪩 Superstition: The nightclub is hosting several parties with big names to celebrate race weekend, including a set by Diplo at 9pm Saturday. 3LAU will close out the weekend.

🎶 Mayfair: The West Sixth Street club will host Zack Bia, DJ Ruckus and The Chainsmokers throughout the weekend.

🛍️ Big Henry's Vinyl and Gifts: The retail space at Antone's nightclub will feature a special pop-up with AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo's personal clothing line, Enchanté Records.

👙 Wax Myrtles: Miami's Hyde Beach brings its night swim pop-up to the Austin motel Friday to kick off race weekend. The event promises special guests, and tickets start at $30.

👢 Allen's Boots: The iconic South Congress store and Cash App will release new merchandise to celebrate Mexican singer-songwriter Carin León's new song "Por La Famila." The pop-up will run 12pm-8pm Friday and Saturday.