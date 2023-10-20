What to do in Austin during Formula 1
Hundreds of thousands of Formula 1 fans will head to Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the U.S. Grand Prix.
Why it matters: The Austin airport sees some of its busiest travel days around F1 weekend, while local economists estimate the economic impact to be in the billions.
- Matt Patton with AngelouEconomics told KVUE that Austin sees over $110 million in hotel impacts, generating $27 million in sales and use tax and $4 million in hotel occupancy tax.
- Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this week said F1 has brought in about $10 billion in tourism for the state over the event's 11 years.
Be smart: Practice sessions kick off today, and the weekend concludes Sunday with the Lenovo United States Grand Prix.
- Grounds passes, which include access to musical performances, and tickets for reserved seats remain available — but they're pricey.
- You can also watch the action live on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
Between the lines: You don't have to be at the track to experience Formula 1.
- Parties for the race take place across Austin:
🪩 Superstition: The nightclub is hosting several parties with big names to celebrate race weekend, including a set by Diplo at 9pm Saturday. 3LAU will close out the weekend.
🎶 Mayfair: The West Sixth Street club will host Zack Bia, DJ Ruckus and The Chainsmokers throughout the weekend.
🛍️ Big Henry's Vinyl and Gifts: The retail space at Antone's nightclub will feature a special pop-up with AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo's personal clothing line, Enchanté Records.
👙 Wax Myrtles: Miami's Hyde Beach brings its night swim pop-up to the Austin motel Friday to kick off race weekend. The event promises special guests, and tickets start at $30.
👢 Allen's Boots: The iconic South Congress store and Cash App will release new merchandise to celebrate Mexican singer-songwriter Carin León's new song "Por La Famila." The pop-up will run 12pm-8pm Friday and Saturday.
