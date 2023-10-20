37 mins ago - News

What to do in Austin during Formula 1

Nicole Cobler

British driver Lewis Hamilton races at Austin's Circuit of The Americas in 2021. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of Formula 1 fans will head to Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the U.S. Grand Prix.

Why it matters: The Austin airport sees some of its busiest travel days around F1 weekend, while local economists estimate the economic impact to be in the billions.

  • Matt Patton with AngelouEconomics told KVUE that Austin sees over $110 million in hotel impacts, generating $27 million in sales and use tax and $4 million in hotel occupancy tax.
  • Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this week said F1 has brought in about $10 billion in tourism for the state over the event's 11 years.

Be smart: Practice sessions kick off today, and the weekend concludes Sunday with the Lenovo United States Grand Prix.

  • Grounds passes, which include access to musical performances, and tickets for reserved seats remain available — but they're pricey.
  • You can also watch the action live on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Between the lines: You don't have to be at the track to experience Formula 1.

  • Parties for the race take place across Austin:

🪩 Superstition: The nightclub is hosting several parties with big names to celebrate race weekend, including a set by Diplo at 9pm Saturday. 3LAU will close out the weekend.

🎶 Mayfair: The West Sixth Street club will host Zack Bia, DJ Ruckus and The Chainsmokers throughout the weekend.

🛍️ Big Henry's Vinyl and Gifts: The retail space at Antone's nightclub will feature a special pop-up with AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo's personal clothing line, Enchanté Records.

👙 Wax Myrtles: Miami's Hyde Beach brings its night swim pop-up to the Austin motel Friday to kick off race weekend. The event promises special guests, and tickets start at $30.

👢 Allen's Boots: The iconic South Congress store and Cash App will release new merchandise to celebrate Mexican singer-songwriter Carin León's new song "Por La Famila." The pop-up will run 12pm-8pm Friday and Saturday.

