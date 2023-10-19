Six Halloween-themed bars in Austin

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

There are plenty of spots to grab Halloween-themed drinks before the month ends.

What's happening: We've rounded up four spots for themed cocktails, scary decorations and more.

1. Lefty's Brick Bar

Boo! Two scary drinks from Lefty's Brick Bar. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Details: The East Sixth patio bar is now Lefty's Shop of Horrors, an interactive Halloween pop-up with ghostly decor, themed cocktails and punch bowls.

Pro tip: Check their Instagram for special events like Halloween drag bingo, a dog costume contest and weekly tarot readings.

📍 If you go: 1813 E. 6th St.

2. Sign Bar

Sign Bar is decorated for Halloween and has featured cocktails through October. Photo: Courtesy of FBR Management

Details: Grab a drink and run through a haunted maze at Sign Bar, which has been decked out with flying pumpkins and more.

Try the "Spicy Devil," featuring Aguasol Blanco tequila, triple sec, pineapple, firewater and tajin.

📍 Where: 9909 FM 969, Building 3.

3. Nickel City

Details: For the fifth year, Nickel City has brought back Moe's Tavern from "The Simpsons" for the month of October.

Find featured cocktails and grab food from Delray Cafe, which has turned its truck into the show's iconic Krusty Burger.

What's next: Simpsons writer Bill Oakley will host a meet-and-greet tonight and tomorrow from 5-8pm at the bar.

📍 Where: 1133 E. 11th St.

4. King Bee

The Death Rattle was created by Black Lagoon co-founders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage. Photo: Courtesy of Black Lagoon

Details: New Orleans pop-up Black Lagoon is taking over Austin bar King Bee for the first time.

Try it at home: Combine 1.5 oz. gin, 0.5 oz. each brandy and amontillado, 1 oz. each pineapple juice and orgeat, and 0.75 oz. lime juice, plus a dash of salt and 2 dashes of Bitter Queen's Caribbean Spice Bitters.

Serve over ice and in a Tiki mug, if you have one.

📍 If you go: 1906 E. 12th Street.

5. Gibson Street Bar

Gibson Street Bar is decked out in Halloween decor through October. Photo: Courtesy of FBR Management

Details: Gibson has brought back its "Nightmare on Gibson Street," with over-the-top Halloween decorations, DJs every Friday and a themed cocktail menu.

No reservations or cover charge.

📍 Where: 1109 S. Lamar Blvd.

6. Lucille Patio Lounge

Details: Step into "American Horror Story" at this Rainey Street bar, with contests, giveaways, themed cocktails and a weekly watch party.

Of note: Happy hour every day until 7pm.

📍 Where: 77 Rainey St.