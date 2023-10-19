Six Halloween-themed bars in Austin
There are plenty of spots to grab Halloween-themed drinks before the month ends.
What's happening: We've rounded up four spots for themed cocktails, scary decorations and more.
1. Lefty's Brick Bar
Details: The East Sixth patio bar is now Lefty's Shop of Horrors, an interactive Halloween pop-up with ghostly decor, themed cocktails and punch bowls.
Pro tip: Check their Instagram for special events like Halloween drag bingo, a dog costume contest and weekly tarot readings.
📍 If you go: 1813 E. 6th St.
2. Sign Bar
Details: Grab a drink and run through a haunted maze at Sign Bar, which has been decked out with flying pumpkins and more.
- Try the "Spicy Devil," featuring Aguasol Blanco tequila, triple sec, pineapple, firewater and tajin.
📍 Where: 9909 FM 969, Building 3.
3. Nickel City
Details: For the fifth year, Nickel City has brought back Moe's Tavern from "The Simpsons" for the month of October.
- Find featured cocktails and grab food from Delray Cafe, which has turned its truck into the show's iconic Krusty Burger.
What's next: Simpsons writer Bill Oakley will host a meet-and-greet tonight and tomorrow from 5-8pm at the bar.
📍 Where: 1133 E. 11th St.
4. King Bee
Details: New Orleans pop-up Black Lagoon is taking over Austin bar King Bee for the first time.
Try it at home: Combine 1.5 oz. gin, 0.5 oz. each brandy and amontillado, 1 oz. each pineapple juice and orgeat, and 0.75 oz. lime juice, plus a dash of salt and 2 dashes of Bitter Queen's Caribbean Spice Bitters.
- Serve over ice and in a Tiki mug, if you have one.
📍 If you go: 1906 E. 12th Street.
5. Gibson Street Bar
Details: Gibson has brought back its "Nightmare on Gibson Street," with over-the-top Halloween decorations, DJs every Friday and a themed cocktail menu.
- No reservations or cover charge.
📍 Where: 1109 S. Lamar Blvd.
6. Lucille Patio Lounge
Details: Step into "American Horror Story" at this Rainey Street bar, with contests, giveaways, themed cocktails and a weekly watch party.
Of note: Happy hour every day until 7pm.
📍 Where: 77 Rainey St.
