Six Halloween-themed bars in Austin

Nicole Cobler

Ahhhh! Halloween decor at Lefty's Brick Bar. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

There are plenty of spots to grab Halloween-themed drinks before the month ends.

What's happening: We've rounded up four spots for themed cocktails, scary decorations and more.

1. Lefty's Brick Bar

Boo! Two scary drinks from Lefty's Brick Bar. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Details: The East Sixth patio bar is now Lefty's Shop of Horrors, an interactive Halloween pop-up with ghostly decor, themed cocktails and punch bowls.

Pro tip: Check their Instagram for special events like Halloween drag bingo, a dog costume contest and weekly tarot readings.

📍 If you go: 1813 E. 6th St.

2. Sign Bar

Sign Bar is decorated for Halloween and has featured cocktails through October. Photo: Courtesy of FBR Management

Details: Grab a drink and run through a haunted maze at Sign Bar, which has been decked out with flying pumpkins and more.

  • Try the "Spicy Devil," featuring Aguasol Blanco tequila, triple sec, pineapple, firewater and tajin.

📍 Where: 9909 FM 969, Building 3.

3. Nickel City

Details: For the fifth year, Nickel City has brought back Moe's Tavern from "The Simpsons" for the month of October.

  • Find featured cocktails and grab food from Delray Cafe, which has turned its truck into the show's iconic Krusty Burger.

What's next: Simpsons writer Bill Oakley will host a meet-and-greet tonight and tomorrow from 5-8pm at the bar.

📍 Where: 1133 E. 11th St.

4. King Bee

The Death Rattle was created by Black Lagoon co-founders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage. Photo: Courtesy of Black Lagoon

Details: New Orleans pop-up Black Lagoon is taking over Austin bar King Bee for the first time.

Try it at home: Combine 1.5 oz. gin, 0.5 oz. each brandy and amontillado, 1 oz. each pineapple juice and orgeat, and 0.75 oz. lime juice, plus a dash of salt and 2 dashes of Bitter Queen's Caribbean Spice Bitters.

  • Serve over ice and in a Tiki mug, if you have one.

📍 If you go: 1906 E. 12th Street.

5. Gibson Street Bar

Gibson Street Bar is decked out in Halloween decor through October. Photo: Courtesy of FBR Management

Details: Gibson has brought back its "Nightmare on Gibson Street," with over-the-top Halloween decorations, DJs every Friday and a themed cocktail menu.

  • No reservations or cover charge.

📍 Where: 1109 S. Lamar Blvd.

6. Lucille Patio Lounge

Details: Step into "American Horror Story" at this Rainey Street bar, with contests, giveaways, themed cocktails and a weekly watch party.

Of note: Happy hour every day until 7pm.

📍 Where: 77 Rainey St.

