Bad Bunny is coming to Austin in 2024
Reggaeton star Bad Bunny will perform two nights in Austin in 2024 as part of a 47-show tour.
What's happening: Live Nation announced Thursday that the singer's Most Wanted Tour will kick off in February in Salt Lake City.
- He will take the stage at the Moody Center on April 26-27.
Driving the news: Last week, the three-time Grammy winner made history with his new album, "nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana," as it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify.
- The album has amassed more than 900 million streams.
Of note: Fans can register for tickets now until Sunday, Oct. 22 at 11:59pm EST. Once registration closes, there will be a random drawing to receive a code that grants access to the sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.
