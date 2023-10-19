Reggaeton star Bad Bunny will perform two nights in Austin in 2024 as part of a 47-show tour.

What's happening: Live Nation announced Thursday that the singer's Most Wanted Tour will kick off in February in Salt Lake City.

He will take the stage at the Moody Center on April 26-27.

Driving the news: Last week, the three-time Grammy winner made history with his new album, "nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana," as it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify.

The album has amassed more than 900 million streams.

Of note: Fans can register for tickets now until Sunday, Oct. 22 at 11:59pm EST. Once registration closes, there will be a random drawing to receive a code that grants access to the sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.