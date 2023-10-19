34 mins ago - News

Bad Bunny is coming to Austin in 2024

Maxwell Millington

Bad Bunny performs during the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Image

Reggaeton star Bad Bunny will perform two nights in Austin in 2024 as part of a 47-show tour.

What's happening: Live Nation announced Thursday that the singer's Most Wanted Tour will kick off in February in Salt Lake City.

  • He will take the stage at the Moody Center on April 26-27.

Driving the news: Last week, the three-time Grammy winner made history with his new album, "nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana," as it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify.

  • The album has amassed more than 900 million streams.

Of note: Fans can register for tickets now until Sunday, Oct. 22 at 11:59pm EST. Once registration closes, there will be a random drawing to receive a code that grants access to the sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

