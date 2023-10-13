Your guide to the annular solar eclipse in Austin

Share on email (opens in new window)

The June 21, 2020, annular solar eclipse seen from China. Photo: Jia Jiqian/VCG via Getty Images

Austinites can catch a rare glimpse of a celestial event that much of the U.S. will miss on Saturday.

What's happening: An annular solar eclipse — also known as a "ring of fire" eclipse — will darken skies above a narrow swath of the country from the coast of Oregon to the Texas Gulf Coast, according to NASA.

Austin will see roughly 89% coverage, according to UT's Department of Astronomy, and San Antonio is in the direct path.

An annular eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth at or near its farthest point from Earth. The Moon's apparent diameter is smaller than the Sun's, blocking most of the Sun's light.

Why it matters: It's the last annular solar eclipse that will be visible from the U.S. until 2039.

What to know: In Austin, the partial eclipse will begin at 10:24am and reach its maximum coverage (the "ring of fire") at 11:54am.

The eclipse will end by 1:32pm.

Be careful: Solar viewing glasses are needed to safely watch the eclipse, NASA says. The perfect addition to your ACL outfit.

Where to watch: Many Austin Public Library branches will host eclipse viewing parties.

Plus, the University of Texas, surrounding Central Texas towns and local restaurants are hosting eclipse watch parties.

Of note: Texas parks are another good option for eclipse viewing, but officials recommend making a reservation. Visitors should expect traffic delays.

By the numbers: Up to 1.2 million people are expected to travel to Texas to see the eclipse, according to The Great American Eclipse.

What's next: Get ready for April 8, 2024, when a total solar eclipse passes over Austin.