2 hours ago - News

Eight local acts to see at ACL Music Festival

Nicole Cobler

Austin-based indie rocker Ben Kweller performs during weekend one of Austin City Limits Music Festival. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic

Austin City Limits Music Festival is a chance to see big names like Kendrick Lamar, the Lumineers and Shania Twain, but the lineup is jam packed with Austin-based artists.

What's happening: There are still plenty of local acts to see during weekend two of the festival.

Ben Kweller: The Austin-based indie rocker from Greenville, Texas, has continued to sing through grief following the death of his 16-year-old son in a Dripping Springs car crash.

  • Kweller has been performing across the state for more than 20 years, and he's not one to miss.
  • Catch him at the Miller Lite stage at 3pm Saturday.

Quin NFN: The local rapper has continued to shine since his 2018 single "Talkin' My Sh*t," which earned him a deal with Universal Records/10K Projects.

  • Quin's second album, Second 2 Nun, is slated for release in 2024.
  • Find him at 2pm Sunday at the Tito's Handmade Vodka stage.
Rapper Quin NFN performs during Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Caramelo Haze: The group made up of Grammy Award-winning Beto Martínez, Alex Chavez, Victor "El Guámbito" Cruz and John Speice dropped their debut album NOESTASAQUÍ (You Aren't Here) on July 24.

  • Carmelo Haze describes their sound as a blend of Afro-Columbian folk, South Texas soul and psychedelic Americana blended with the soaring highland sounds of Central Mexico. Perfect music festival vibes.
  • Find them at 3:15pm Sunday at the BMI stage.

We Don't Ride Llamas: Gen Z siblings Chase, Max, Blake and Kit Mitchell will bring their Afro rock to ACL this year.

  • The pair previously toured with Willow Smith, Jessica Mayfield and Courtney Barnett.
  • Find them at 1:40pm Friday at Miller Lite.
Max Mitchell and Kit Mitchell of We Don't Ride Llamas perform at the Marshall's Hair Of The Dog event at Mohawk Austin. Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Nemegata: Fabián Rincón, Víctor-Andrés Cruz and César Valencia couples Caribbean beats with South American folklore in their latest release, Voces.

Calder Allen: A 20-year-old self-taught guitarist, Allen returns to ACL to share music from his debut album, "The Game."

  • Calder, the grandson of singer and songwriter Terry Allen, has already performed at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza Chicago, Sea Hear Now and Format Festival.
  • Find him at 2:45pm Saturday at the Tito's stage.
Calder Allen (L) joins Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars onstage at weekend one of ACL Music Festival. Photo: Rick Kern/WireImage

Blakchyl: Emerging rapper Blakchyl has long collaborated with nonprofits, filmmakers and music collectives while opening for Scarface, Jean Grae, Bizzy Bone and more.

  • Plus, she recently landed an Austin Chronicle cover and was nominated for the Austin Music Award's best hip hop artist.
  • Catch her at 11:45am Saturday at Tito's.

Jimmie Vaughan and the Tilt-a-Whirl BandThe blues legend and older brother of Stevie Ray Vaughan bring the nostalgia of old Austin to ACL.

  • Find them at 12:55pm Friday at the Honda stage.
Jimmie Vaughan performs on stage with his band at the Notodden Blues Festival. Photo: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more