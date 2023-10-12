Eight local acts to see at ACL Music Festival
Austin City Limits Music Festival is a chance to see big names like Kendrick Lamar, the Lumineers and Shania Twain, but the lineup is jam packed with Austin-based artists.
What's happening: There are still plenty of local acts to see during weekend two of the festival.
Ben Kweller: The Austin-based indie rocker from Greenville, Texas, has continued to sing through grief following the death of his 16-year-old son in a Dripping Springs car crash.
- Kweller has been performing across the state for more than 20 years, and he's not one to miss.
- Catch him at the Miller Lite stage at 3pm Saturday.
Quin NFN: The local rapper has continued to shine since his 2018 single "Talkin' My Sh*t," which earned him a deal with Universal Records/10K Projects.
- Quin's second album, Second 2 Nun, is slated for release in 2024.
- Find him at 2pm Sunday at the Tito's Handmade Vodka stage.
Caramelo Haze: The group made up of Grammy Award-winning Beto Martínez, Alex Chavez, Victor "El Guámbito" Cruz and John Speice dropped their debut album NOESTASAQUÍ (You Aren't Here) on July 24.
- Carmelo Haze describes their sound as a blend of Afro-Columbian folk, South Texas soul and psychedelic Americana blended with the soaring highland sounds of Central Mexico. Perfect music festival vibes.
- Find them at 3:15pm Sunday at the BMI stage.
We Don't Ride Llamas: Gen Z siblings Chase, Max, Blake and Kit Mitchell will bring their Afro rock to ACL this year.
- The pair previously toured with Willow Smith, Jessica Mayfield and Courtney Barnett.
- Find them at 1:40pm Friday at Miller Lite.
Nemegata: Fabián Rincón, Víctor-Andrés Cruz and César Valencia couples Caribbean beats with South American folklore in their latest release, Voces.
- Catch this power trio at noon Saturday on the IHG stage.
Calder Allen: A 20-year-old self-taught guitarist, Allen returns to ACL to share music from his debut album, "The Game."
- Calder, the grandson of singer and songwriter Terry Allen, has already performed at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza Chicago, Sea Hear Now and Format Festival.
- Find him at 2:45pm Saturday at the Tito's stage.
Blakchyl: Emerging rapper Blakchyl has long collaborated with nonprofits, filmmakers and music collectives while opening for Scarface, Jean Grae, Bizzy Bone and more.
- Plus, she recently landed an Austin Chronicle cover and was nominated for the Austin Music Award's best hip hop artist.
- Catch her at 11:45am Saturday at Tito's.
Jimmie Vaughan and the Tilt-a-Whirl Band – The blues legend and older brother of Stevie Ray Vaughan bring the nostalgia of old Austin to ACL.
- Find them at 12:55pm Friday at the Honda stage.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.