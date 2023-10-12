Share on email (opens in new window)

Austin-based indie rocker Ben Kweller performs during weekend one of Austin City Limits Music Festival. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic

Austin City Limits Music Festival is a chance to see big names like Kendrick Lamar, the Lumineers and Shania Twain, but the lineup is jam packed with Austin-based artists.

What's happening: There are still plenty of local acts to see during weekend two of the festival.

Ben Kweller: The Austin-based indie rocker from Greenville, Texas, has continued to sing through grief following the death of his 16-year-old son in a Dripping Springs car crash.

Kweller has been performing across the state for more than 20 years, and he's not one to miss.

Catch him at the Miller Lite stage at 3pm Saturday.

Quin NFN: The local rapper has continued to shine since his 2018 single "Talkin' My Sh*t," which earned him a deal with Universal Records/10K Projects.

Quin's second album, Second 2 Nun, is slated for release in 2024.

Find him at 2pm Sunday at the Tito's Handmade Vodka stage.

Rapper Quin NFN performs during Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Caramelo Haze: The group made up of Grammy Award-winning Beto Martínez, Alex Chavez, Victor "El Guámbito" Cruz and John Speice dropped their debut album NOESTASAQUÍ (You Aren't Here) on July 24.

Carmelo Haze describes their sound as a blend of Afro-Columbian folk, South Texas soul and psychedelic Americana blended with the soaring highland sounds of Central Mexico. Perfect music festival vibes.

Find them at 3:15pm Sunday at the BMI stage.

We Don't Ride Llamas: Gen Z siblings Chase, Max, Blake and Kit Mitchell will bring their Afro rock to ACL this year.

The pair previously toured with Willow Smith, Jessica Mayfield and Courtney Barnett.

Find them at 1:40pm Friday at Miller Lite.

Max Mitchell and Kit Mitchell of We Don't Ride Llamas perform at the Marshall's Hair Of The Dog event at Mohawk Austin. Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Nemegata: Fabián Rincón, Víctor-Andrés Cruz and César Valencia couples Caribbean beats with South American folklore in their latest release, Voces.

Catch this power trio at noon Saturday on the IHG stage.

Calder Allen: A 20-year-old self-taught guitarist, Allen returns to ACL to share music from his debut album, "The Game."

Calder, the grandson of singer and songwriter Terry Allen, has already performed at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza Chicago, Sea Hear Now and Format Festival.

Find him at 2:45pm Saturday at the Tito's stage.

Calder Allen (L) joins Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars onstage at weekend one of ACL Music Festival. Photo: Rick Kern/WireImage

Blakchyl: Emerging rapper Blakchyl has long collaborated with nonprofits, filmmakers and music collectives while opening for Scarface, Jean Grae, Bizzy Bone and more.

Plus, she recently landed an Austin Chronicle cover and was nominated for the Austin Music Award's best hip hop artist.

Catch her at 11:45am Saturday at Tito's.

Jimmie Vaughan and the Tilt-a-Whirl Band – The blues legend and older brother of Stevie Ray Vaughan bring the nostalgia of old Austin to ACL.

Find them at 12:55pm Friday at the Honda stage.