It costs more than $11,000 to give birth in Texas

Data: FAIR Health; Note: Costs include the delivery itself, anesthesia, fetal nonstress tests, ultrasounds, laboratory work and breast pump; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

The average cost of giving birth in the Lone Star State is below the national average, but could still hand you a big medical bill.

Driving the news: While giving birth isn't cheap anywhere, it's far pricier in some states than others, according to data provided first to Axios from FAIR Health.

FAIR Health's 2022 Cost of Giving Birth Tracker — which uses data from more than 41 billion private health care claim records — offers a glimpse at how much variability there is in the cost of one of the most common health care services.

By the numbers: Texas' median in-network charge for a vaginal delivery is more than $11,318. Out of network, it's more than $27,500.

As for C-sections, the state's median in-network charge is roughly $13,900, while out-of-network rises to about $35,900.

Zoom out: The national average for in-network vaginal deliveries is $12,968, and $15,556 for C-sections.

The big picture: Alaska has the highest costs in the country. Its median allowed in-network amount for vaginal deliveries is more than $21,520 and almost $25,520 for C-sections.