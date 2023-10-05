It costs more than $11,000 to give birth in Texas
The average cost of giving birth in the Lone Star State is below the national average, but could still hand you a big medical bill.
Driving the news: While giving birth isn't cheap anywhere, it's far pricier in some states than others, according to data provided first to Axios from FAIR Health.
- FAIR Health's 2022 Cost of Giving Birth Tracker — which uses data from more than 41 billion private health care claim records — offers a glimpse at how much variability there is in the cost of one of the most common health care services.
By the numbers: Texas' median in-network charge for a vaginal delivery is more than $11,318. Out of network, it's more than $27,500.
- As for C-sections, the state's median in-network charge is roughly $13,900, while out-of-network rises to about $35,900.
Zoom out: The national average for in-network vaginal deliveries is $12,968, and $15,556 for C-sections.
The big picture: Alaska has the highest costs in the country. Its median allowed in-network amount for vaginal deliveries is more than $21,520 and almost $25,520 for C-sections.
- But Texas' costs are more expensive than some neighboring states, including Oklahoma with a $9,614 in-network median vaginal delivery cost, New Mexico with $10,848, and Louisiana with $7,981.
- Alabama had the lowest median allowed in-network amount in the country at about $7,840 for vaginal deliveries and $8,910 for C-sections.
