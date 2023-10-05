What to know before heading to ACL Music Festival

Share on email (opens in new window)

Austin City Limits Music Festival kicks off Friday, with performances from local artists to big names like Kendrick Lamar, Shania Twain, Foo Fighters and Hozier.

The big picture: If you're headed to Zilker Park on Friday, we've rounded up your guide to the two-weekend festival.

What to bring

Bags must be clear and no bigger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches, or you can bring a small clutch or fanny pack that's 4 ½ inches by 5 ½ inches with one pocket.

An empty reusable water bottle, which can be filled at water stations inside the park.

Sunscreen, but make sure it's 3.4 ounces or less and in a non-aerosol container.

How about comfortable shoes? A hat? Earplugs? We're not your parents, but just sayin'.

Of note: Frisbees, baby strollers, binoculars, blankets, towels, prescription medicine (with some requirements), cameras and factory-sealed naloxone kits are also allowed inside the park.

📱 Pro tip: Pack a portable phone charger to get home safely after a long day. You can even rent one at a chargeFUZE kiosk in the park.

How to get there

🚗 Probably don't plan to drive, but if you do, ACL Fest has partnered with Pavemint to help attendees find spots near the park.

The complimentary festival shuttle takes attendees to and from Republic Square and the Barton Springs west festival entrance. Shuttles start at noon Friday and 11am Saturday and Sunday of each weekend.

Hop on your bike or walk. There are spots to lock up your bike on Stratford Drive after crossing the Mopac Pedestrian Bridge.

Check CapMetro bus routes for other options to get you close to the festival.

Rent a scooter. You can drop it off at Toomey Road and Sterzing Street.

Take a Lyft or Uber from the park, but prepare for an expensive ride home as demand surges.

More tips

Pick a meeting spot with your friends at the beginning of each day in case you get separated. Cell service gets spotty as the park gets more crowded in the evenings.

Download the ACL mobile app to set your schedule and use the park to map to find each stage.

Link your credit card to your wristband to easily tap and pay for food and drinks. Plus, add your emergency contact information when you register your wristband.

🍔 Pro tip: Have some time? Grab food on the way, with options like Chuy's, El Alma, Terry Black's BBQ and Sandy's Hamburgers all within walking distance from the park.