A Central Texan's guide to fall
Grab your favorite blanket and cozy up with a pumpkin spice latte.
What's happening: Thunderstorms coupled with a cold front moving in Wednesday evening will bring highs in the 70s this weekend, according to National Weather Service forecasters.
Why it matters: It's October and temperatures are finally dropping. From hayrides to haunted houses to Oktoberfest brews, Central Texas has plenty of ways to enjoy the season.
- If you're new here — and even if you've been around the block — we've got you covered.
🌽 Hayrides and corn mazes
Now's your chance to get a pumpkin patch photo and hop on a hayride. Farms around the area host fall festivals throughout October.
Sweet Berry Farm in Marble Falls
- Open through Nov. 5.
- Details: Pumpkin patch, corn mazes, goats and hayrides.
- Activities are a la carte; hayrides are $4.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm in Georgetown
- Open through Nov. 12.
- Details: 4.4-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, fireworks, petting zoo, wagon rides and more.
- Tickets start at $19.95.
Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival in Dripping Springs
- Open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29.
- Details: 5-acre historic homestead with 50 fall-inspired games, activities and attractions.
- Tickets start at $15 per person.
👻 Haunted houses and more
Boo! Nothing says October like a good haunted house.
- Austin's oldest haunted attraction includes three immersive stories, mini escape rooms, a haunted experience in complete darkness and more.
- Tickets start at $25 and House of Torment remains open through Nov. 4.
Scream Hollow in Smithville
- Choose from five haunted attractions throughout 20 acres at Wicked Halloween Park.
- Plus, there's music, food, a haunted hayride and the Texas Halloween History Museum.
- Tickets for haunted attractions start at $19.95; available now through Oct. 31.
Pioneer Farms Pumpkin Nights
- Bring the whole family to Pumpkin Nights, a trail at Pioneer Farms decorated with more than 5,000 pumpkins, a pirate ship and a flying 40-foot dragon.
- Tickets are on sale now through Oct. 30 and cost $20 on weekdays and $28 on weekends.
- Dress up and ride the haunted train at the Austin Zoo's family-friendly Halloween event.
- Available Fridays and Saturdays through October, with tickets starting at $22.
🍻 Oktoberfest
Celebrate our area's German heritage during Oktoberfest, with beers from local breweries or take a trip to Fredericksburg.
- Enjoy the East Austin brewer's final Oktoberfest event Oct. 7 with live polka music, brews and food specials.
- Find beer and sausages at the downtown beer garden's Austoberfest from noon-11pm on Oct. 14.
- Tickets are $20.
- The North Austin brewery's Oktoberfiesta takes place on Oct. 29 from 11am to 8pm, featuring its Montecore Oktoberfest beer. Expect more details soon.
- Head south to Lockhart, where 20 bars, restaurants and retail shops will participate in Locktoberfest from Oct. 6-8.
- Expect German cuisine, music and more.
