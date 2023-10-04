20 mins ago - News

A Central Texan's guide to fall

Nicole Cobler

Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Grab your favorite blanket and cozy up with a pumpkin spice latte.

What's happening: Thunderstorms coupled with a cold front moving in Wednesday evening will bring highs in the 70s this weekend, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

Why it matters: It's October and temperatures are finally dropping. From hayrides to haunted houses to Oktoberfest brews, Central Texas has plenty of ways to enjoy the season.

  • If you're new here — and even if you've been around the block — we've got you covered.

🌽 Hayrides and corn mazes

Photo: Annie Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Now's your chance to get a pumpkin patch photo and hop on a hayride. Farms around the area host fall festivals throughout October.

Sweet Berry Farm in Marble Falls

  • Open through Nov. 5.
  • Details: Pumpkin patch, corn mazes, goats and hayrides.
  • Activities are a la carte; hayrides are $4.

Sweet Eats Fruit Farm in Georgetown

  • Open through Nov. 12.
  • Details: 4.4-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, fireworks, petting zoo, wagon rides and more.
  • Tickets start at $19.95.

Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival in Dripping Springs

  • Open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29.
  • Details: 5-acre historic homestead with 50 fall-inspired games, activities and attractions.
  • Tickets start at $15 per person.

👻 Haunted houses and more

Photo: Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Boo! Nothing says October like a good haunted house.

House of Torment

  • Austin's oldest haunted attraction includes three immersive stories, mini escape rooms, a haunted experience in complete darkness and more.
  • Tickets start at $25 and House of Torment remains open through Nov. 4.

Scream Hollow in Smithville

  • Choose from five haunted attractions throughout 20 acres at Wicked Halloween Park.
  • Plus, there's music, food, a haunted hayride and the Texas Halloween History Museum.
  • Tickets for haunted attractions start at $19.95; available now through Oct. 31.

Pioneer Farms Pumpkin Nights

  • Bring the whole family to Pumpkin Nights, a trail at Pioneer Farms decorated with more than 5,000 pumpkins, a pirate ship and a flying 40-foot dragon.
  • Tickets are on sale now through Oct. 30 and cost $20 on weekdays and $28 on weekends.

Boo at the Zoo

  • Dress up and ride the haunted train at the Austin Zoo's family-friendly Halloween event.
  • Available Fridays and Saturdays through October, with tickets starting at $22.

🍻 Oktoberfest

Meanwhile Brewing's Oktoberfest lager is among a number of limited-release beers this season. Photo: Courtesy of Meanwhile Brewing Co.

Celebrate our area's German heritage during Oktoberfest, with beers from local breweries or take a trip to Fredericksburg.

Lazarus Brewing

  • Enjoy the East Austin brewer's final Oktoberfest event Oct. 7 with live polka music, brews and food specials.

Scholz Garten

  • Find beer and sausages at the downtown beer garden's Austoberfest from noon-11pm on Oct. 14.
  • Tickets are $20.

Austin Beerworks

  • The North Austin brewery's Oktoberfiesta takes place on Oct. 29 from 11am to 8pm, featuring its Montecore Oktoberfest beer. Expect more details soon.

Locktoberfest

  • Head south to Lockhart, where 20 bars, restaurants and retail shops will participate in Locktoberfest from Oct. 6-8.
  • Expect German cuisine, music and more.
