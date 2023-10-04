Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Grab your favorite blanket and cozy up with a pumpkin spice latte.

What's happening: Thunderstorms coupled with a cold front moving in Wednesday evening will bring highs in the 70s this weekend, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

Why it matters: It's October and temperatures are finally dropping. From hayrides to haunted houses to Oktoberfest brews, Central Texas has plenty of ways to enjoy the season.

If you're new here — and even if you've been around the block — we've got you covered.

🌽 Hayrides and corn mazes

Photo: Annie Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Now's your chance to get a pumpkin patch photo and hop on a hayride. Farms around the area host fall festivals throughout October.

Sweet Berry Farm in Marble Falls

Open through Nov. 5.

Details: Pumpkin patch, corn mazes, goats and hayrides.

Pumpkin patch, corn mazes, goats and hayrides. Activities are a la carte; hayrides are $4.

Sweet Eats Fruit Farm in Georgetown

Open through Nov. 12.

Details: 4.4-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, fireworks, petting zoo, wagon rides and more.

4.4-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, fireworks, petting zoo, wagon rides and more. Tickets start at $19.95.

Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival in Dripping Springs

Open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29.

Details: 5-acre historic homestead with 50 fall-inspired games, activities and attractions.

5-acre historic homestead with 50 fall-inspired games, activities and attractions. Tickets start at $15 per person.

👻 Haunted houses and more

Photo: Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Boo! Nothing says October like a good haunted house.

House of Torment

Austin's oldest haunted attraction includes three immersive stories, mini escape rooms, a haunted experience in complete darkness and more.

Tickets start at $25 and House of Torment remains open through Nov. 4.

Scream Hollow in Smithville

Choose from five haunted attractions throughout 20 acres at Wicked Halloween Park.

Plus, there's music, food, a haunted hayride and the Texas Halloween History Museum.

Tickets for haunted attractions start at $19.95; available now through Oct. 31.

Pioneer Farms Pumpkin Nights

Bring the whole family to Pumpkin Nights, a trail at Pioneer Farms decorated with more than 5,000 pumpkins, a pirate ship and a flying 40-foot dragon.

Tickets are on sale now through Oct. 30 and cost $20 on weekdays and $28 on weekends.

Boo at the Zoo

Dress up and ride the haunted train at the Austin Zoo's family-friendly Halloween event.

Available Fridays and Saturdays through October, with tickets starting at $22.

🍻 Oktoberfest

Meanwhile Brewing's Oktoberfest lager is among a number of limited-release beers this season. Photo: Courtesy of Meanwhile Brewing Co.

Celebrate our area's German heritage during Oktoberfest, with beers from local breweries or take a trip to Fredericksburg.

Lazarus Brewing

Enjoy the East Austin brewer's final Oktoberfest event Oct. 7 with live polka music, brews and food specials.

Scholz Garten

Find beer and sausages at the downtown beer garden's Austoberfest from noon-11pm on Oct. 14.

Tickets are $20.

Austin Beerworks

The North Austin brewery's Oktoberfiesta takes place on Oct. 29 from 11am to 8pm, featuring its Montecore Oktoberfest beer. Expect more details soon.

Locktoberfest