40 mins ago - Things to Do

Nido's rooftop showcases downtown Austin views

Nicole Cobler

Photo: Courtesy of Dani Parsons

As the weather cools, take a stroll along Lady Bird Lake before heading to Nido for stunning views of downtown.

The big picture: The restaurant opened at the top of the Loren Hotel in 2022, overlooking the James D. Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge.

❤️ Perfect for: Date night.

Yes, but: Save it for special occasions. We loved celebrating a birthday there, but the food and drinks will cost you a pretty penny.

Photo: Courtesy of Dani Parsons

🍽️ Details: We started with the burrata — perfect for a hot summer night — with peaches, almond, chili, honeycomb and sourdough ($19). Plenty for three to share.

  • The menu also features small bites and appetizers like Murder Point oysters ($32), Crystal Blue prawns ($26) and bluefin tuna crudo ($25).
  • The agnolotti pasta ($20) was the best bite. Each piece of folded pasta is stuffed with roasted corn, poblano and cotija for a unique burst of flavor.
  • For mains, choose from a crispy redfish provençal ($36) with fennel, tomato confit and niçoise olive. The main courses also include diver scallops ($39), wagyu sirloin ($78), Berkshire pork ($41) and more.

🍷 To drink: Cocktails range from $17-$19. We shared a bottle of Lambrusco from their extensive wine list.

📍 If you go: Be sure to make a reservation online, and opt for outdoor seating.

  • Nido also offers breakfast and brunch.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more