Nido's rooftop showcases downtown Austin views
As the weather cools, take a stroll along Lady Bird Lake before heading to Nido for stunning views of downtown.
The big picture: The restaurant opened at the top of the Loren Hotel in 2022, overlooking the James D. Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge.
❤️ Perfect for: Date night.
Yes, but: Save it for special occasions. We loved celebrating a birthday there, but the food and drinks will cost you a pretty penny.
🍽️ Details: We started with the burrata — perfect for a hot summer night — with peaches, almond, chili, honeycomb and sourdough ($19). Plenty for three to share.
- The menu also features small bites and appetizers like Murder Point oysters ($32), Crystal Blue prawns ($26) and bluefin tuna crudo ($25).
- The agnolotti pasta ($20) was the best bite. Each piece of folded pasta is stuffed with roasted corn, poblano and cotija for a unique burst of flavor.
- For mains, choose from a crispy redfish provençal ($36) with fennel, tomato confit and niçoise olive. The main courses also include diver scallops ($39), wagyu sirloin ($78), Berkshire pork ($41) and more.
🍷 To drink: Cocktails range from $17-$19. We shared a bottle of Lambrusco from their extensive wine list.
📍 If you go: Be sure to make a reservation online, and opt for outdoor seating.
- Nido also offers breakfast and brunch.
