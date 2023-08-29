Austin Women's Health Center at risk of closure

The independently-owned Austin Women's Health Center could soon close its doors as it struggles to make up for lost abortion revenue.

Driving the news: The nearly 50-year-old reproductive health care clinic must raise $75,000 to stay open, according to a GoFundMe created by former clinic director Julie Smith.

As of Monday afternoon, the account had raised over $11,000.

Flashback: Shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended all federal protections for abortion, the state's so-called "trigger law" went into effect. It made performing an abortion a felony, except when the procedure is necessary to save the pregnant person's life.

Most clinics were forced to close, and the state's largest abortion provider, Whole Woman's Health, moved to New Mexico after operating in Texas for nearly 20 years.

What's happening: Austin Women's Health Center remained open despite the end of Roe, continuing to offer other reproductive health services like ultrasounds, contraceptives, miscarriage management and follow-up care for those who have received abortions out of state.

The clinic saw more than 3,000 patients between June 2022 and June 2023, an increase in patients seeking non-abortion services compared to 2021, Smith told KUT.

Of note: Smith, who lost her own position because of budget cuts, told KUT that the clinic often serves patients who are uninsured or enrolled in Medicare or Medicaid.

What they're saying: Patients are too intimidated to come in and the clinic is receiving fewer referrals because of fear of legal action, per the GoFundMe.

"If Austin's last remaining safe, independent reproductive healthcare clinic closes due to relentless attacks, loss of revenue, and confusion about the law, our fellow Texans will have nowhere to turn for a minimum of 150 miles away from Austin," the GoFundMe says.

Zoom out: Meanwhile, a federal lawsuit threatens to shut down Planned Parenthood in Texas, the organization warned this month.