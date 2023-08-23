Central Texas' pandemic-era migration brought billions to the region

Reproduced from EIG; Map: Axios Visuals

Counties across Central Texas saw the state's highest increases in income thanks to new migration between 2020 and 2021.

The findings come by way of a new analysis of tax data from the Economic Innovation Group, a nonpartisan think tank.

Driving the news: Migration into Travis County between 2020 and 2021 prompted a nearly $1.9 billion rise in adjusted gross income — a 6% increase. But its surrounding counties saw even higher rates.

Burnet and Llano rank at the top statewide with 26.3% and 25.6% increases in income from new residents.

Fredericksburg's Gillespie County came in third at 17.1%, with Blanco and Hays following closely at 17% and 16.5%, respectively.

Yes, but: In terms of total monetary increase, Travis ranked highest in the state at just under $1.9 billion. Williamson came in fourth at about $1.2 billion.

Why it matters: Even places like Texas that don't have a local income tax depend on residents' incomes to support the local housing market, retail sales and the tax base.

Between the lines: Travis County was an outlier among the state's most populous counties.

Houston's Harris County and Dallas County both saw decreases in net income during the same time period.

Flashback: Austin saw the biggest net gain in remote workers of any major U.S. city during the pandemic.

The big picture: When millions of Americans re-thought their living situations during the COVID-19 pandemic, their moves changed the geography of where money is made in the U.S.

What they're saying: "The scale of urban income flight is a lot larger than I thought it would be," said Connor O'Brien, who conducted the analysis at EIG.

"It's very likely that the last couple of years in superstar cities, high earners have become more mobile, while everyone else has been stuck."

What's next: The data only runs through 2021 — but, based on other evidence, the trends may have eased but not reversed, O'Brien said.