Lyle Lovett, aGLIFF and more things to do in Austin this week
Ready for a fun week?
- There's plenty to do around town as August nears a close.
🎥 Discover films from LGBTQ+ movie makers at aGLIFF.
- The festival kicks off Wednesday night with a screening of "Glitter and Doom," and a ticket includes one drink and late-night bites.
🎶 Catch Lyle Lovett and His Large Band's three-night residency at ACL Live at the Moody Theater from Monday through Wednesday. Tickets start at $60.
🎨 Visit Cloud Tree's "Summer Salon Series," where the gallery has given spaces to 21 local artists for all of August.
🌻 Celebrate more Central Texas artists at The Davis Gallery's "Late Summer Dreams" showcase, featuring painting, mixed media, sculpture and photography. On view through Sept. 9.
🎬 Watch Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds" at The Paramount Theatre at 7:30pm Wednesday, part of the theater's Summer Classic Film Series.
🐂 Meet our local pro bull riding team ahead of this weekend's Gambler Days. The team will be at YETI Flagship 5:30-6:30pm Tuesday and Tecovas at Domain Northside 6-7pm Wednesday.
📚 Explore artist Yuliya Lanina's exhibition "Mother/Land," and her complex relationship with the war in Ukraine, at the Central Library. Artist reception from 6-8pm Thursday.
