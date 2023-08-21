Lyle Lovett, aGLIFF and more things to do in Austin this week

Share on email (opens in new window)

Ready for a fun week?

There's plenty to do around town as August nears a close.

🎥 Discover films from LGBTQ+ movie makers at aGLIFF.

The festival kicks off Wednesday night with a screening of "Glitter and Doom," and a ticket includes one drink and late-night bites.

🎶 Catch Lyle Lovett and His Large Band's three-night residency at ACL Live at the Moody Theater from Monday through Wednesday. Tickets start at $60.

🎨 Visit Cloud Tree's "Summer Salon Series," where the gallery has given spaces to 21 local artists for all of August.

🌻 Celebrate more Central Texas artists at The Davis Gallery's "Late Summer Dreams" showcase, featuring painting, mixed media, sculpture and photography. On view through Sept. 9.

🎬 Watch Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds" at The Paramount Theatre at 7:30pm Wednesday, part of the theater's Summer Classic Film Series.

🐂 Meet our local pro bull riding team ahead of this weekend's Gambler Days. The team will be at YETI Flagship 5:30-6:30pm Tuesday and Tecovas at Domain Northside 6-7pm Wednesday.

📚 Explore artist Yuliya Lanina's exhibition "Mother/Land," and her complex relationship with the war in Ukraine, at the Central Library. Artist reception from 6-8pm Thursday.