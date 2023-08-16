In an effort to recruit and retain teachers amid the city's rising cost of living, Austin ISD is trying something new: building housing.

It's part of a national trend of school districts working to help chronically underpaid teachers afford to live where they teach.

Driving the news: Within 12 months, the district plans to choose developers, who will construct and manage two residential complexes with 600 units on unused district land.

It plans to lease the former Ana Ferrales Coy Facility and former Rosedale Elementary School to developers who will be able to leverage its property tax-free status to keep rents affordable, Austin ISD director of real estate Jeremy Striffler tells Axios.

They'll be pre-marketed to AISD employees who will qualify based on a range of median family incomes, he said.

Why it matters: According to the National Council on Teacher Quality, the average Austin teacher must spend nearly half of their salary per month to afford the city's median home.

In a district survey earlier this year, Striffler said 70% of employees reported spending more than 30% of their annual income on housing, which classifies them as "cost burdened."

The big picture: The district is already facing a $50 million deficit to fund its recent 7% teacher pay raise and $4 hourly employee wage increase. But it can't raise pay more until lawmakers change the state's student funding formula — which they haven't done since 2019.

So Austin has been left to think, "What else can we do?" Striffler said. "It's not in lieu of increasing compensation, it's in parallel."

Zoom in: Whether existing buildings are razed or converted will be up to developer proposals, he said. But each selection will include community engagement on the designs.

Plus: The district has chosen a developer to convert the former Pease Elementary site downtown into a low-cost child care center to accommodate 120 of employees' children by next fall.

It has also worked to facilitate discounts from landlords across the city for its staff and published other housing and commuting resources.

Of note: The raises seem to have had an effect. The district entered the year at a 95% staffing rate — up from 90% last year, its Talent Strategy Office tells Axios.

District officials also attribute the staffing levels to starting recruitment earlier, outreach for student teachers and the district's housing and child care benefits.

The bottom line: "I see this as good stewardship of the land that we own," Striffler said.