Flo's serves up wine and pizza in Tarrytown

Nicole Cobler

The interior of Flo's. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

We headed to happy hour at Flo's Wine Bar & Bottle Shop, the trendy bar and wine store that opened in Tarrytown earlier this year.

The big picture: Flo's co-founders, Flo Clemons and Adair Belisle, offer dozens of labels by the glass and bottle, with happy hour deals.

To order: Snag a bottle of unfiltered orange wine during happy hour to share with two friends.

  • Their drink list includes plenty of sparkling options, rosé, orange, white and red wine, and beer.
A glass of orange wine from Flo's and pizza from Allday. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Details: We also grabbed a bite from Allday Pizza, the new New York-style, counter-service pizzeria from Sammataro co-founders Townsend Smith and Daniel Sorg.

  • Allday offers 16-inch pies and slices, salad and soft-serve gelato.
  • The slice of pepperoni pizza ($6) had a perfectly crispy crust and fresh tomato sauce. The Caesar salad ($13) was delicious, with miso-Caesar dressing, lemon pepper panko, crispy shallot, pecorino and fresh herbs.

Of note: Prepare to spend time parking and waiting for a table if you want something inside.

  • The space is tiny, but there are additional tables on the patio.

If you go: Flo's is open Tuesday through Sunday at 3111 W. 35th St.

  • Summer happy hours are from 3-5pm on weekdays, and Allday serves up pizza from 4-9pm Tuesday through Thursday and 4-10pm on weekends.
