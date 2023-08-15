Flo's serves up wine and pizza in Tarrytown

Share on email (opens in new window)

We headed to happy hour at Flo's Wine Bar & Bottle Shop, the trendy bar and wine store that opened in Tarrytown earlier this year.

The big picture: Flo's co-founders, Flo Clemons and Adair Belisle, offer dozens of labels by the glass and bottle, with happy hour deals.

To order: Snag a bottle of unfiltered orange wine during happy hour to share with two friends.

Their drink list includes plenty of sparkling options, rosé, orange, white and red wine, and beer.

A glass of orange wine from Flo's and pizza from Allday. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

Details: We also grabbed a bite from Allday Pizza, the new New York-style, counter-service pizzeria from Sammataro co-founders Townsend Smith and Daniel Sorg.

Allday offers 16-inch pies and slices, salad and soft-serve gelato.

The slice of pepperoni pizza ($6) had a perfectly crispy crust and fresh tomato sauce. The Caesar salad ($13) was delicious, with miso-Caesar dressing, lemon pepper panko, crispy shallot, pecorino and fresh herbs.

Of note: Prepare to spend time parking and waiting for a table if you want something inside.

The space is tiny, but there are additional tables on the patio.

If you go: Flo's is open Tuesday through Sunday at 3111 W. 35th St.