Other Texans are searching for Austin homes on Zillow

Credit: Data: Zillow; Note: Origins include the entire metro area; Chart: Axios Visuals

The majority of people searching Austin-area Zillow postings from outside of Austin are from Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

Driving the news: Roughly 59% of page views from out of town for Austin-area Zillow listings are from within Texas, according to first-quarter Zillow data shared with Axios.

Dallas folks are doing the most searching, at 23.9%, followed by Houstonians at 22.9% and San Antonians at 12.2%.

Of the top 10 metros from which searches originate, 41% were from out of state — with the top location Los Angeles at 11.2%, followed by New York and San Francisco.

Catch up fast: Average home prices in greater Austin fell more than 10% between July 2022 — when the market peaked — and April 2023.

It was the biggest percentage drop in the country, coming after a pandemic-era market boom that analysts called the most overpriced it had been in at least three decades.

The big picture: Since 2021, there's been an exodus from high-cost tech hubs along the West Coast — including the Bay Area and Seattle — for more affordable mountain region states and Texas, says Redfin deputy chief economist Taylor Marr.

Indeed, Austin was a top destination for fleeing remote workers during the pandemic.

Yes, but: "We're seeing a big pullback in migration right now," Marr tells Axios.

Currently, it's simply too expensive for many people to buy. Across the U.S., the number of Redfin users searching for homes within their metro is down 18% from a year ago, per a June report.

Meanwhile, the number of users surfing listings in a new area dropped 7%.

Between the lines: If people are moving right now, it's in search of cheaper housing.

What's next: Growing environmental concerns will start to influence migration patterns, though affordability will likely still be the No. 1 driver, Marr predicts.