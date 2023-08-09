A 3D-printed prototype of a portable water purification device, shown without the needed electrodes. Photo: Courtesy of the University of Texas

A team of University of Texas researchers has created a 3D-printed device that could help increase access to clean water during extreme weather events.

Why it matters: Texas has faced a number of extreme weather events that have left communities without electricity or water, including the 2021 freeze and Hurricane Harvey. A device that would make drinkable water from creeks and streams could be essential in future emergencies.

What's happening: A research team led by D. Emma Fan, an associate professor in UT's Cockrell School of Engineering, created a 3D-printed, portable water-purification prototype that removed 99.997% of E. coli bacteria from samples of natural creek water, bringing it to a safe drinking level.

What they're saying: "When our water infrastructure is down — no water, no gas and no electricity — we need point-of-use devices for cleaning water we can get out of ponds, streams or rivers," Fan said. "We believe our device can someday fill that need."

Details: The device has a "branched," foam-encased electrode — similar to a tree's root system — that creates a field that E. coli cells are attracted to when electrified.

The cells "swim" out of the water and into the electrode branches.

The materials for the foam-encased electrode cost less than $2, which could be key in making the device widely available.

State of play: There are portable filter systems available, but researchers say the current devices have significant flaws.

Disinfecting pills can release oxidants that can be harmful if ingested.

Reverse osmosis systems that require high water pressure or solar steaming, which requires consistent sunlight, are not reliable in a natural disaster.

With the electrode cup, researchers say a person under a boil-water notice could power the device with their car and a DC-AC converter or solar panels.

What's next: The researchers are now looking into ways to commercialize the device and streamline the design of the cup, including simplifying the process of inserting and removing the electrodes.