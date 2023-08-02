Austinites can find their favorites and so much more at Veracruz Fonda and Bar, the local chain's new brick-and-mortar restaurant at Mueller.

The big picture: Sisters Maritza and Reyna Vazquez opened Veracruz as a cart in East Austin in 2008 and have since grown it into a local empire with food trucks spread throughout the city.

In April, they opened the full-service restaurant at 1905 Aldrich St. #125, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner.

What to order: You'll still find their popular taco menu, along with a spread of juices, smoothies, aguas frescas and coffee for breakfast. We loved the iced latte with the house-made horchata for a not-to-sweet addition.

The restaurant expands its usual taco menu to include signature plates, including mojarra frita (fried whole fish, $28) and mole enchiladas ($24). Plus, smaller dishes like the vegetarian empanadas ($8), pork tamal ($10) and panucho de cochinita (masa-based stuffed tortillas for $9).

The chilaquiles ($18) are served with a delicious cecina steak and fried plantains, a nice twist on the classic.

We loved the mojarra frita with a fried whole snapper and served with rice, pico de gallo, avocado and homemade blue corn tortillas.

Of note: Start with "El Cuarteto," to get a taste of the sikil pak, a Mayan pumpkin seed salsa that is smoky and sweet. The starter also comes with peanut macha, guacamole and refried black beans.

Veracruz Fonda's "El Cuarteto," featuring sikil pak, peanut macha, guacamole and refried beans. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

If you go: Veracruz Fonda is open from 8am-10pm Sunday-Thursday and 8am-11pm Friday and Saturday.