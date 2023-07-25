Desert Island Dish with Claudia Lee and Richard Hargreave
As part of our continuing Desert Island Dish series, in which we press Austinites on the one meal they could take with them to an unmapped island, we caught up with Claudia Lee and Richard Hargreave, co-founders of the newly opened, Korean-influenced wine bar and shop Underdog.
- After Axios' Nicole Cobler visited Underdog in May, she observed that the Korean fried chicken "stole the show" and said the grilled cauliflower, blackened and topped with nuts and pumpkin seeds, was delicious.
You get to bring the dish of one Austin chef to your desert island. What's it going to be?
Claudia: "Chef Fermín Núñez's fish tacos from Este. Light and crispy, perfectly fried, great for a solo meal on a deserted island."
We'll let you bring along a dessert, too.
Richard: "Easy, the Birdie's soft serve. Simple but delicious."
What are you drinking to quench your thirst?
Claudia: "It's an off-menu drink, but only because the bartenders at Small Victory really know what they're doing: the spicy mezcal margarita made with cucumber and guava."
If you go: Located at 1600 South First St., the shop portion of Underdog — selling wine and caviar — is open daily from 11am-7pm.
- The tasting room is open Sunday through Thursday from 4-11pm and Friday and Saturday from 4pm-midnight.
🍸 Pro tip: Underdog recently launched a happy hour (5-6pm) of seven items for $7 each.
- The menu rotates, but current happy hour specials include the shrimp-patty ebi burger, foie mousse on milk bread toast, a glass of orange wine and sweet potato donuts with Mimolette cheese.
More Austin stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.