Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

As part of our continuing Desert Island Dish series, in which we press Austinites on the one meal they could take with them to an unmapped island, we caught up with Claudia Lee and Richard Hargreave, co-founders of the newly opened, Korean-influenced wine bar and shop Underdog.

After Axios' Nicole Cobler visited Underdog in May, she observed that the Korean fried chicken "stole the show" and said the grilled cauliflower, blackened and topped with nuts and pumpkin seeds, was delicious.

You get to bring the dish of one Austin chef to your desert island. What's it going to be?

Claudia: "Chef Fermín Núñez's fish tacos from Este. Light and crispy, perfectly fried, great for a solo meal on a deserted island."

We'll let you bring along a dessert, too.

Richard: "Easy, the Birdie's soft serve. Simple but delicious."

What are you drinking to quench your thirst?

Claudia: "It's an off-menu drink, but only because the bartenders at Small Victory really know what they're doing: the spicy mezcal margarita made with cucumber and guava."

If you go: Located at 1600 South First St., the shop portion of Underdog — selling wine and caviar — is open daily from 11am-7pm.

The tasting room is open Sunday through Thursday from 4-11pm and Friday and Saturday from 4pm-midnight.

🍸 Pro tip: Underdog recently launched a happy hour (5-6pm) of seven items for $7 each.