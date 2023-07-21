Austin FC to take on Mazatlán FC at Q2
Austin FC will kick off its first Leagues Cup match tonight, facing off against Mazatlán FC at 7:30pm at Q2 Stadium.
What's happening: MLS teams will take a break from their normal schedules July 21-Aug. 19 to compete in the 2023 Leagues Cup, a 47-team inter-league tournament involving every team in MLS and Mexico's Liga MX.
- Teams are broken out into 15 groups in four regions for the group stage, which starts today and continues until July 31.
- The top two teams from each group advance to single-elimination knockout rounds beginning Aug. 2.
Zoom in: Q2 Stadium will host at least two Leagues contests featuring Austin FC — tonight and at 7:30pm July 29 against FC Juárez.
- Austin FC designated 28 players eligible for selection during the tournament; each team can put up to 30 players on their tournament roster, per The Striker.
- If Austin FC advances, more matches might be scheduled locally.
What we're watching: How El Tree fares after an embarrassing showing in its CONCACAF Champions League debut in March.
- Whether key players Sebastián Driussi and Dani Pereira will be available after leaving the Verde's last match with injuries.
Worth noting: Lionel Messi will make his competitive debut with Inter Miami CF tonight against Liga MX's Cruz Azul in Florida.
- If both teams advance, there's a slim chance that Messi would head to Q2 Stadium with Inter Miami.
Yes, but: The odds are pretty slim.
- Austin FC and Inter Miami would have to win their group and first knockout round games to face off in Round 16 of the tournament.
If you go: Find tickets for the match at austinfc.com.
- Austin FC matches are also available to stream on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
