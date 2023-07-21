Share on email (opens in new window)

Austin FC forward Gyasi Zardes (9) looks to the crowd after scoring a goal during the MLS match between Austin FC and Sporting Kansas City on July 15 at Q2 Stadium. Photo: David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Austin FC will kick off its first Leagues Cup match tonight, facing off against Mazatlán FC at 7:30pm at Q2 Stadium.

What's happening: MLS teams will take a break from their normal schedules July 21-Aug. 19 to compete in the 2023 Leagues Cup, a 47-team inter-league tournament involving every team in MLS and Mexico's Liga MX.

Teams are broken out into 15 groups in four regions for the group stage, which starts today and continues until July 31.

The top two teams from each group advance to single-elimination knockout rounds beginning Aug. 2.

Zoom in: Q2 Stadium will host at least two Leagues contests featuring Austin FC — tonight and at 7:30pm July 29 against FC Juárez.

Austin FC designated 28 players eligible for selection during the tournament; each team can put up to 30 players on their tournament roster, per The Striker.

If Austin FC advances, more matches might be scheduled locally.

What we're watching: How El Tree fares after an embarrassing showing in its CONCACAF Champions League debut in March.

Whether key players Sebastián Driussi and Dani Pereira will be available after leaving the Verde's last match with injuries.

Worth noting: Lionel Messi will make his competitive debut with Inter Miami CF tonight against Liga MX's Cruz Azul in Florida.

If both teams advance, there's a slim chance that Messi would head to Q2 Stadium with Inter Miami.

Yes, but: The odds are pretty slim.

Austin FC and Inter Miami would have to win their group and first knockout round games to face off in Round 16 of the tournament.

If you go: Find tickets for the match at austinfc.com.